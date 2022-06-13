ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Orioles beat Royals 10-7

By The Associated Press
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Anthony Santander, Ryan Mountcastle and Rougned Odor hit solo home runs, leading the Baltimore Orioles over the Kansas City Royals 10-7.

Hunter Dozier, Michael A. Taylor and Bobby Witt Jr. homered for the Royals. Cedric Mullins had four hits and drove in two runs for Baltimore.

Richie Martin and Austin Hays each had three hits and two RBIs.

