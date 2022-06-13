Average Price of Gasoline Across the Nation at the Pump Now $5.01; Cherokee County $4.49 to $4.69
Gasoline prices continue to rise at the pump; however, the demand is still growing as consumers fuel up for the summer driving season...weisradio.com
looking good on crippling the USA their govn esp Biden... you the man... to impeach... n folks wanted to Trump... lord have mercy on fools of the USA... got to wing that car off of it... hydrogen fuel cells ... look it up... that's the best answer ... have you seen the battery fires on buses n cars... not to good
