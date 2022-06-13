Podcast: Hidden clues of a Black family's Bible

In September 2021, Black Voice News and IE Voice reported a federal jury’s rendering of a $2.5 million judgment after it found whistleblower, former San Bernardino County employee Eric Bahra, had warned the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department as well as San Bernardino Children and Family Services, of a “systemic failure” that resulted in more than 54 foster children being placed in the home of a known sexual abuser. Recently, Black Voice News reporter Gail Fry, who originally reported this story, sat down with Bahra’s attorney, Charles Bonner, to discuss the case and the extreme attempts by county officials to cover it up at the expense of children they are paid to protect.

