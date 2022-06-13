ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Valley, CA

Podcast: Hidden clues of a Black family's Bible

Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZXQES_0g92h7iP00
Denise Diggs and her brother Richard Diggs sift through a table full of old family documents and pictures in Apple Valley, Calif. A few years ago while cleaning out their home, the siblings stumbled upon an old Bible with notes in the margins that documented their family's history. The Bible is now on display at a Smithsonian Museum in Washington, D.C. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

In the late 1980s, the Diggs family of Southern California came across a family Bible with an incredible backstory. Notes written in the margin documented their family history to an enslaved ancestor who learned to read and write — rare at the time. The Diggs eventually donated their heirloom to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., where it's now on display. Historians say artifacts like the Bible are rare and offer a valuable portrait into legacy and resistance.

Read the full transcript here.

Host: L.A. Times Washington D.C. reporter Erin B. Logan

More reading:

How a Black family’s Bible ended up at the Smithsonian Institution

Black genealogists get help tracing their roots

Behind these names, you’ll find stories of L.A.’s Black history

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Antelope Valley Press

Taco Fest celebration begins, today

PALMDALE — Today is the start of a weekend full of tasty, tempting tacos and other treats, along with music, community and fun at the AV Taco Fest. The festival returns after a two-year hiatus, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, with a full slate of food and fun at Palmdale’s Poncitlán Square, 38315 Ninth St. East, adjacent the Civic Center.
SFGate

Truck driver from Texas charged in 1993 California killing

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A retired truck driver from Texas has been charged with killing a woman whose body was found along a freeway onramp in a Southern California desert nearly 30 years ago, prosecutors said. Cold-case investigators used advances in DNA technology to link Douglas Thomas to the...
IE Voice

Whistle Blower Attorney Charles Bonner Speaks: How SB County Placed 54 Foster Children in Home of a Known Molester and Attempted to Cover it Up

In September 2021, Black Voice News and IE Voice reported a federal jury’s rendering of a $2.5 million judgment after it found whistleblower, former San Bernardino County employee Eric Bahra, had warned the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department as well as San Bernardino Children and Family Services, of a “systemic failure” that resulted in more than 54 foster children being placed in the home of a known sexual abuser. Recently, Black Voice News reporter Gail Fry, who originally reported this story, sat down with Bahra’s attorney, Charles Bonner, to discuss the case and the extreme attempts by county officials to cover it up at the expense of children they are paid to protect.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
City
Apple Valley, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
321K+
Followers
63K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy