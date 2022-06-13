Edwardsville Tigers 4a State Champs

The SI Coaches Association has released their girls’ soccer All-South team. They include Anna’s Lakelyn Carter and Riley Cruse; Carbondale’s Emma Bickel, McKenna Hickey; Carterville/Herrin’s Hillary Siemer and Audrie Strothman; Vershay Guyton of Harrisburg; Marion’s Marqaux Bruce, Adriana Baysinger, Addison Wall, Halee Lambert; Murphysboro’s Annie Decker and Megan McNitt; Pinckneyville’s Jillian Shaneyfelt.
SIU Edwardsville interim head coach P.J. Finigan has resigned his post, the school announced on Tuesday. Finigan spent one season, the 2022 campaign, in the role of interim head coach leading the SIUE program, guiding the program to a 19-35 overall record and a 9-19 showing in Ohio Valley Conference play.
Despite a late morning/afternoon thunderstorm that cut short the inaugural St. Louis Labor Council Golf Tournament to raise money for the Robert J. Kelley $5 for the Fight Fund, the event, May 19, was a roaring success (no thunder pun intended). While the golf carts had to sit idle for...
Rose Lucille Jackson, age 92, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away at 11:45 A.M. on Monday, June 13, 2022, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon, Illinois, with her loving family by her side. Rose was completely devoted to her husband and family, and was involved in numerous church activities with John, with far too many to mention. She was involved with Adopt A Grandparent Program at Friendship Nursing Home in Nashville, Illinois, Meals On Wheels in Nashville, Illinois, and Maryville, Illinois, and the Deaf Ministry in Nashville, Illinois. Rose donated numerous and numerous hours to kitchen work for the church and feeding the masses through Eternity Baptist Church in Centralia, Illinois, for Hurricane Katrina. She hosted numerous foreign students in her home and fed many shut-ins, assisting with feeding and clothing the homeless and battered women at Maryville Church in Maryville, Illinois.
MARION, Ill. — Juliana Fray, Miss Quincy 2022, placed fourth runner-up Saturday night at the 2022 Miss Illinois Competition in Marion. She competed earlier in the week in preliminary competition consisting of interview, talent, evening wear, social impact initiative pitch, and on-stage question. Saturday night’s competition began with the announcement of the top 11 semifinalists, which included Fray.
In a potentially seismic shift in the Republican race for governor, downstate farmer Darren Bailey has seized a 15-percentage-point lead over Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin less than three weeks before the Illinois primary, a new Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ Poll has found. The survey of 677 likely Republican primary voters taken Monday...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Cardinals are taking steps to ensure fans stay cool at Busch Stadium during the extreme heat. Some of the ways the stadium will be taking steps to keep fans cool include:. Setting up seven 125-gallon “Water Monster” coolers around the ballpark to...
GODFREY - There was some minor damage to the Rolling Hills Golf Club, located at 5801 Pierce Lane, on Tuesday.
The Godfrey golf club's general manager Rick Martin said that at around 1 p.m. Tuesday a support beam in the course clubhouse failed. This caused the building to lower a couple of inches.
The Centralia City Schools Board of Education honored this year’s class of retirees at the June meeting on Tuesday. Each one at the meeting was with a clock in honor of their service to the district. The list of retirees honored includes:. Michael Middleton, 6 th Grade Geography Teacher,...
DEERFIELD, Ill. – Caterpillar is once again giving the State of Illinois the equivalent of a cold shoulder. More than five years after Big Yellow announced it was moving its corporate headquarters out of Peoria and to the Chicago suburb of Deerfield, the company now says it’s moving its headquarters to Irving, Texas in the coming months.
Construction has started on the Missouri Furniture building on the corner of Huxel Drive and Highway 100 in Washington. The nearly 50,000-square-foot retail store is expected to cost about $4 million to build, according to documents filed by contractor Sieve Contractors Inc. with Jamie Walters-Seamon at the city building department.
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Miss Illinois 2022 competition crowned a winner last night. Monica Nia Jones, 25, from Chicago has been named Miss Illinois 2022. Jones won the title Saturday evening, June 11, at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center following five days of interviews, performances and rehearsals. She...
Cases filed during June 5-11, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Alexander Worland, 32 of Mt. Olive, is charged with aggravated fleeing from police while driving 21 mph over the speed limit, aggravated fleeing and causing more than $300 in property damage, driving on a revoked license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, speeding 26-34 mph over the speed limit, no valid registration, and inoperable head, tail or sidelights in connection with a June 4 incident.
A bear died after a semi-truck hit it on Interstate 55 near Herculaneum, Missouri, Monday afternoon. Officials believe it's the same bear that traveled to different cities in Jefferson County in recent days.
Like toasted ravioli and provel cheese, St. Louis is inextricably linked to the hamburger. The 1904 Louisiana Purchase Exposition in Forest Park was a coming- out party for the hamburger. Three decades after that grand world’s fair, another burger took center stage in the Midwest: the smashburger, which made its debut in February 1934 at the venerable chain Steak ’n Shake.
There's no way around it -- this week, the weather across Illinois will be hot. A heat advisory is in effect for the Chicago area beginning at noon Tuesday. Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday are expecting to be in the mid-to-high 90s, but the heat index on both days will make it feel above 100 degrees, at times reaching as high as 110.
BELLEVILLE • The big news came by telegram on June 14, 1917, from businessman Edward Daley, who had been in Washington for a week lobbying to snare a new military base. "Belleville gets aviation field. Lease made. Return tonight," Daley notified his colleagues at the Greater Belleville Board of Trade. Thus began Scott Air Force Base, the nation's third-oldest continuously operating Air Force flying field.
