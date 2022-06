Astorino and Wilson Attack Front Runner for Ties to Cuomo; Zeldin Attacks on Wilson and Astorino Don’t Stick. With less than two weeks until the June 28 NY primary, the four republican candidates for Governor faced off in a debate on WCBS-NYTV. Congressman Lee Zeldin, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, Businessman Harry Wilson, and Andrew Giuliani took off the gloves and slugged it out, with accusations and allegations made mostly between Congressman Lee Zeldin, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino and businessman Harry Wislon.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO