Edwardsville Lady Tigers 3rd At State Softball Tournament

The SI Coaches Association has released their girls’ soccer All-South team. They include Anna’s Lakelyn Carter and Riley Cruse; Carbondale’s Emma Bickel, McKenna Hickey; Carterville/Herrin’s Hillary Siemer and Audrie Strothman; Vershay Guyton of Harrisburg; Marion’s Marqaux Bruce, Adriana Baysinger, Addison Wall, Halee Lambert; Murphysboro’s Annie Decker and Megan McNitt; Pinckneyville’s Jillian Shaneyfelt.
The Edwardsville Tigers are the Class 4a state baseball champions following their 4-3 win over Mundelein Saturday at the Duly Health & Care Field in Joliet. Brother Rice needed just 5 innings to beat McHenry 14-4. Nazareth Academy is the 3a state champion after their 5-1 win over Chatham Glenwood....
SIU Edwardsville interim head coach P.J. Finigan has resigned his post, the school announced on Tuesday. Finigan spent one season, the 2022 campaign, in the role of interim head coach leading the SIUE program, guiding the program to a 19-35 overall record and a 9-19 showing in Ohio Valley Conference play.
Despite a late morning/afternoon thunderstorm that cut short the inaugural St. Louis Labor Council Golf Tournament to raise money for the Robert J. Kelley $5 for the Fight Fund, the event, May 19, was a roaring success (no thunder pun intended). While the golf carts had to sit idle for...
EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE announced their Spring 2022 Dean's List honorees.
GODFREY - There was some minor damage to the Rolling Hills Golf Club, located at 5801 Pierce Lane, on Tuesday.
The Godfrey golf club's general manager Rick Martin said that at around 1 p.m. Tuesday a support beam in the course clubhouse failed. This caused the building to lower a couple of inches.
Rose Lucille Jackson, age 92, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away at 11:45 A.M. on Monday, June 13, 2022, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon, Illinois, with her loving family by her side. Rose was completely devoted to her husband and family, and was involved in numerous church activities with John, with far too many to mention. She was involved with Adopt A Grandparent Program at Friendship Nursing Home in Nashville, Illinois, Meals On Wheels in Nashville, Illinois, and Maryville, Illinois, and the Deaf Ministry in Nashville, Illinois. Rose donated numerous and numerous hours to kitchen work for the church and feeding the masses through Eternity Baptist Church in Centralia, Illinois, for Hurricane Katrina. She hosted numerous foreign students in her home and fed many shut-ins, assisting with feeding and clothing the homeless and battered women at Maryville Church in Maryville, Illinois.
The Centralia City Schools Board of Education honored this year’s class of retirees at the June meeting on Tuesday. Each one at the meeting was with a clock in honor of their service to the district. The list of retirees honored includes:. Michael Middleton, 6 th Grade Geography Teacher,...
ALTON - Alton Pride, Inc. will host the Proud Market at The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., in Alton From 4:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16.
The Proud Market is an artisan market featuring LGBTQ+ and ally artists and farmers, and OBB will have several themed specials available for the evening.
The month of June Drink for a Cause Recipient is Alton Pride, so they will receive 25% of beer sales for the evening and you can round up your totals all month long to benefit their organization. Come find unique crafts and produce grown with pride and have a beer supporting a local cause.
A bear died after a semi-truck hit it on Interstate 55 near Herculaneum, Missouri, Monday afternoon. Officials believe it's the same bear that traveled to different cities in Jefferson County in recent days.
A black bear was struck by a vehicle and killed on southbound I-55 between Herculaneum and Festus on this afternoon (June 13.) That accident happened after the Missouri Department of Conservation received several reports about black bear sightings in the Fenton and House Springs areas over the weekend, said Dan Zarlenga, the department’s St. Louis regional media specialist.
At 7:32 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 1957, the first of five squall lines hit St. Louis area, leading to the most intense period of rain St. Louis has ever seen. More then 2 1/2 inches of rain fell in the first hour alone. By the time it was all over 14 hours later, 8.74 inches of rain had fallen downtown. The storm would leave 11 people dead.
What is believed to be a road rage incident had the Clark Bridge closed for a short time Wednesday afternoon. According to information provided by the Alton Police Department, they received a report of gunshots and subsequent traffic crash in the area of the Clark Bridge just before 2pm. A vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree on the southwest end of the bridge in Missouri.
Like toasted ravioli and provel cheese, St. Louis is inextricably linked to the hamburger. The 1904 Louisiana Purchase Exposition in Forest Park was a coming- out party for the hamburger. Three decades after that grand world’s fair, another burger took center stage in the Midwest: the smashburger, which made its debut in February 1934 at the venerable chain Steak ’n Shake.
ILLINOIS, USA — The parent company of First National Bank of Waterloo is acquiring The Village Bank in its second deal since 2020, boosting the bank’s assets to nearly $1 billion. The two Metro East banks on Thursday announced they had signed an agreement in which First Waterloo...
OAKLAND, Mo. – We may be experiencing an unforgiving St. Louis summer, but for the right price, you can imagine yourself sitting under the Tuscan sun on the patio of an Italian-style villa in Oakland, Missouri. 7 Schultz Road is nestled on two acres just south of Interstate 44...
Cases filed during June 5-11, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Alexander Worland, 32 of Mt. Olive, is charged with aggravated fleeing from police while driving 21 mph over the speed limit, aggravated fleeing and causing more than $300 in property damage, driving on a revoked license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, speeding 26-34 mph over the speed limit, no valid registration, and inoperable head, tail or sidelights in connection with a June 4 incident.
