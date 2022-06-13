ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Edwardsville Lady Tigers 3rd At State Softball Tournament

By WJBD Staff
southernillinoisnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Edwardsville Lady Tigers finished 3rd in the IHSA Class 4a state softball tournament at...

southernillinoisnow.com

Comments / 0

 

SICA All South Girls Soccer Team

The SI Coaches Association has released their girls’ soccer All-South team. They include Anna’s Lakelyn Carter and Riley Cruse; Carbondale’s Emma Bickel, McKenna Hickey; Carterville/Herrin’s Hillary Siemer and Audrie Strothman; Vershay Guyton of Harrisburg; Marion’s Marqaux Bruce, Adriana Baysinger, Addison Wall, Halee Lambert; Murphysboro’s Annie Decker and Megan McNitt; Pinckneyville’s Jillian Shaneyfelt.
MARION, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Edwardsville Tigers 4a State Champs

The Edwardsville Tigers are the Class 4a state baseball champions following their 4-3 win over Mundelein Saturday at the Duly Health & Care Field in Joliet. Brother Rice needed just 5 innings to beat McHenry 14-4. Nazareth Academy is the 3a state champion after their 5-1 win over Chatham Glenwood....
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
extrainningsoftball.com

P.J. Finigan Resigns as SIU Edwardsville Head Coach

SIU Edwardsville interim head coach P.J. Finigan has resigned his post, the school announced on Tuesday. Finigan spent one season, the 2022 campaign, in the role of interim head coach leading the SIUE program, guiding the program to a 19-35 overall record and a 9-19 showing in Ohio Valley Conference play.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
labortribune.com

First St. Louis Labor Council golf tournament scores a hole in one

Despite a late morning/afternoon thunderstorm that cut short the inaugural St. Louis Labor Council Golf Tournament to raise money for the Robert J. Kelley $5 for the Fight Fund, the event, May 19, was a roaring success (no thunder pun intended). While the golf carts had to sit idle for...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Rolling Hills' clubhouse closed due to beam failure

GODFREY - There was some minor damage to the Rolling Hills Golf Club, located at 5801 Pierce Lane, on Tuesday. The Godfrey golf club's general manager Rick Martin said that at around 1 p.m. Tuesday a support beam in the course clubhouse failed. This caused the building to lower a couple of inches.
GODFREY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 06/17 – Rose L. Jackson

Rose Lucille Jackson, age 92, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away at 11:45 A.M. on Monday, June 13, 2022, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon, Illinois, with her loving family by her side. Rose was completely devoted to her husband and family, and was involved in numerous church activities with John, with far too many to mention. She was involved with Adopt A Grandparent Program at Friendship Nursing Home in Nashville, Illinois, Meals On Wheels in Nashville, Illinois, and Maryville, Illinois, and the Deaf Ministry in Nashville, Illinois. Rose donated numerous and numerous hours to kitchen work for the church and feeding the masses through Eternity Baptist Church in Centralia, Illinois, for Hurricane Katrina. She hosted numerous foreign students in her home and fed many shut-ins, assisting with feeding and clothing the homeless and battered women at Maryville Church in Maryville, Illinois.
CENTRALIA, IL
The Telegraph

Proud Market set for Thursday

ALTON - Alton Pride, Inc. will host the Proud Market at The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., in Alton From 4:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16. The Proud Market is an artisan market featuring LGBTQ+ and ally artists and farmers, and OBB will have several themed specials available for the evening. The month of June Drink for a Cause Recipient is Alton Pride, so they will receive 25% of beer sales for the evening and you can round up your totals all month long to benefit their organization. Come find unique crafts and produce grown with pride and have a beer supporting a local cause.
ALTON, IL
Bear hit, killed on I-55

A black bear was struck by a vehicle and killed on southbound I-55 between Herculaneum and Festus on this afternoon (June 13.) That accident happened after the Missouri Department of Conservation received several reports about black bear sightings in the Fenton and House Springs areas over the weekend, said Dan Zarlenga, the department’s St. Louis regional media specialist.
PEVELY, MO
tncontentexchange.com

They were fishing in the streets of St. Louis after the great downpour of 1957

At 7:32 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 1957, the first of five squall lines hit St. Louis area, leading to the most intense period of rain St. Louis has ever seen. More then 2 1/2 inches of rain fell in the first hour alone. By the time it was all over 14 hours later, 8.74 inches of rain had fallen downtown. The storm would leave 11 people dead.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Road rage incident briefly closes Clark Bridge Wednesday

What is believed to be a road rage incident had the Clark Bridge closed for a short time Wednesday afternoon. According to information provided by the Alton Police Department, they received a report of gunshots and subsequent traffic crash in the area of the Clark Bridge just before 2pm. A vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree on the southwest end of the bridge in Missouri.
ALTON, IL
stljewishlight.org

“It’s in the sizzle” | The burger that’s been a “smash” in St. Louis since 1934

Like toasted ravioli and provel cheese, St. Louis is inextricably linked to the hamburger. The 1904 Louisiana Purchase Exposition in Forest Park was a coming- out party for the hamburger. Three decades after that grand world’s fair, another burger took center stage in the Midwest: the smashburger, which made its debut in February 1934 at the venerable chain Steak ’n Shake.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during June 5-11, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Alexander Worland, 32 of Mt. Olive, is charged with aggravated fleeing from police while driving 21 mph over the speed limit, aggravated fleeing and causing more than $300 in property damage, driving on a revoked license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, speeding 26-34 mph over the speed limit, no valid registration, and inoperable head, tail or sidelights in connection with a June 4 incident.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL

