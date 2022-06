Pressure on the Government to take action on fuel prices intensified after the average cost of petrol reached a new high.The RAC said a further cut in duty this week would be “very welcome, albeit overdue”.Figures from data firm Experian show the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts climbed to a record 185.0p on Sunday.That is an increase of 7.1p in just a week.The average price of diesel was 190.9p per litre on Sunday.A 5p per litre cut in fuel duty was implemented by the Treasury in March, but the Government has claimed the reduction is...

TRAFFIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO