Almost half of the enslaved African people entered America through the port of Charleston, South Carolina, and now a museum is set to open to mark the dark chapter in the community's history. Charleston was one of the most prolific slave-trading ports in America. The International African American Museum will open the weekend of January 21, 2023, announced the museum. The 150,000-square-foot museum will be built at the former site of Gadsden's Wharf, where slave ships docked for years. It is believed that at least 100,000 enslaved people were brought through the port, reported CNN. Tonya Matthews, the museum's president and CEO, said it's important to acknowledge the past to heal the pain. For the last two years of the legal slave trade, Gadsden’s Wharf was the singular point of entry.

