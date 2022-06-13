ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christina Aguilera Reunites With Mya For ‘Lady Marmalade’ at L.A. Pride

By Gil Kaufman
 2 days ago

Christina Aguilera pulled out all the stops during her headlining L.A. Pride performance on Saturday (June 11), when she revisited a fan-favorite with a special guest, strapped on a “XXX”-rated accessory and threw a four-alarm dance rager that included Paris Hilton and the return of some of her “Dirrrty”-est costumes.

Taking the stage at Los Angeles State Historic Park, Aguilera brought up Kim Petras for a run through “They Want to F–k” from Kim’s Slut Pop EP before Aguilera caught everyone’s attention when they joined forces on Xtina’s “XXX” as Christina rocked a shiny green metallic chest plate accented by a gigantic strap-on.

According to Rolling Stone , Aguilera told the crowd, “Oh my goodness. Thank you so much for having me tonight. I’m so honored and so grateful. And thank you for your love and support over the last 20+ years. You’re my family. I’m so happy to always give a voice or try to [give one to] anyone that feels like they’re suppressed or outcast. That’s what I’ve always tried to bring [with my music] I’m so proud to call you my family… you are a part of me and I’m so happy to bring this to you… we wanted to give you such a great time tonight.”

Another highlight was a reunion with Mya for the 2001 Moulin Rouge! smash cover of LaBelle’s “Lady Marmalade,” during which Christina slipped into a glittery yellow bodysuit featuring feathered wings. Lil Kim and P!nk were not able to join in on the performance of the song that spent 5 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, but Aguilera wasn’t done with her list of very special guests. Hilton was also on hand for a DJ set that included her hit “Stars Are Blind” as well as a bit of Britney Spears’ “Toxic”; Hilton was a guest at Spears’ wedding on Thursday to Sam Asghari.

Aguilera also took a big swipe at the anti-LGBTQ Florida law critics have called “Don’t Say Gay” by playing a video during her set that picked apart the hazards of the Parental Rights in Education law that forbids any classroom instruction in kindergarten through third grade about sexual orientation or gender identity. As the audience shouted “Gay!,” buff, shirtless male backup dancers came out on stage holding up signs that read “ Say Gay ” while a series of phrases — “peace,” “love,” “unity,” “freedom,” “equality” flashed on the screen behind them.

The set ended with yet another costume change for Aguilera, who slipped into a rainbow-colored catsuit, glittery thigh-high black boots and a gigantic pride flag cape for a moving version of her power ballad “Beautiful.”

Check out fan video of the performance below.

