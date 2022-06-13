Annual Skelton Reunion

Coleman County Together is proud to bring back the “Back to School Bonanza.” This event will be held on Friday July 29, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Bill Franklin Center. This event is held to help children with the back-to-school process. Coleman County Together has teamed up with First Blessing Shoes to help with the expense of purchasing shoes for the children. Each pair of shoes will cost the parents $3.00. To sign up for the shoes, please go to Firstblessing.org. Click on events, and the look for the July 29 event at the Bill Franklin Center.

