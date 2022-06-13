Annual Skelton Reunion

Coleman County Together is proud to bring back the “Back to School Bonanza.” This event will be held on Friday July 29, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Bill Franklin Center. This event is held to help children with the back-to-school process. Coleman County Together has teamed up with First Blessing Shoes to help with the expense of purchasing shoes for the children. Each pair of shoes will cost the parents $3.00. To sign up for the shoes, please go to Firstblessing.org. Click on events, and the look for the July 29 event at the Bill Franklin Center.
Wednesday, June 15, 2022 – The Board of Directors of Coleman County State Bank is proud to announce the appointment of its new board member, Hayden Wise. “I am delighted to welcome Hayden as our newest board member,” said Reave Scott, CEO and President of Coleman County State Bank. “Hayden brings a wealth of expertise in the field of real estate law, and farm and ranching operations. We look forward to his insights and know he will be a tremendous asset to the Board.”
Betty Templin Crump, age 73, long-time Coleman resident, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Post, Texas surrounded by her family. The family will host a visitation on Sunday, June 19, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held...
The Coleman Police Department has released the Activity Report for June 6th through June 13th. The Officers of the Coleman Police Department responded to 42 calls for service. The following are some but not all of their calls:. 2– Civil Issues. 1– Disorderly Conduct. 3– Crash. 4...
The City of Novice Volunteer Fire Department responded, along with other county volunteer fire departments, to a grass fire on Monday night. The fire was on County Road 378 and about 30 acres burned. Firefighters battled a gusty south wind and extremely dry conditions to bring the blaze under control. Assisting Novice were Lake Coleman, Coleman and Glen Cove firefighters. Assisting at the scene were the Coleman County Sheriff's Department and a crew from Coleman County Electric Cooperative, according to the Novice VFD.
Assistance for fence restoration, debris removal available. COLEMAN, Texas, June, 2022 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) County Executive Director Curtis Garrett today announced that applications for the Emergency Conservation Program (ECP) are now being accepted to address damages from recent wildfires. ECP signup will begin on Monday, June 13, 2022, and end on Friday, July 15, 2022.
