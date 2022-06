With the Astros removing themselves from the Willson Contreras trade talks, a new team emerges. Willson Contreras is going to be wearing a different uniform come August this season. The longtime Chicago Cubs catcher has been one of the likeliest trade candidates for the past two seasons now and 2022 is going to be the year. A free agent to be, Contreras has an extensive list of potential suitors that he could help as a veteran rental down the stretch.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO