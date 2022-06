Lower-paid health and social care workers, who played a pivotal front-line role during the Covid-19 pandemic, experienced bullying, racism and harassment at work according to their evidence to an inquiry conducted by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC).Poor data collection by their employers could also be masking the extent of discrimination against them, the watchdog also found.Job insecurity in the health and adult social care sectors caused fear of victimisation among low-paid ethnic minority staff, particularly if they were to raise concerns, according to the inquiry which was launched in November 2020. Baroness Kishwer Falkner, Chairperson of the EHRC...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO