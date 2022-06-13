ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Column: Voters paid attention to party affiliation, not positions, in California's statewide primaries

By George Skelton
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PQy3p_0g92frII00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42V430_0g92frII00
California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta and Gov. Gavin Newsom. (Gary Coronado and Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

When running for partisan political office, what usually counts most are simple things campaigns often can’t control — especially in a low-profile statewide race.

Take an office like state controller or insurance commission, for example. Or even a slightly higher-profile post such as attorney general.

Regardless of all the analyses we’ve seen about last week’s state elections, the outcomes mostly can be explained quite simply. They were determined by basic factors that are so obvious they hardly get mentioned.

The candidates’ positions on issues usually have little to do with the results because voters aren’t even aware of them. That’s especially true in a primary election.

When a voter doesn’t know squat about the candidates — which is usually the case — the first thing that’s looked for on the ballot is party affiliation. Is the candidate a Democrat or a Republican? That’s the most important factor, particularly these days when politics are so polarized.

Voters may also glance at a candidate’s listed profession. Incumbents hold a huge advantage, assuming they’re not linked to scandal.

Has the candidate been endorsed by the party? By a major labor union or other familiar interest?

What’s the person’s gender? Or ethnicity?

These are the cues that ordinary voters look for if they haven’t done their homework on the candidates’ positions and records. And few voters do.

Also, if candidates can’t raise enough money — or aren’t rich enough to spend their own — they aren’t able to pitch voters on TV and radio to get known.

This isn’t exactly breaking news. But it often gets overlooked in punditry.

In California, the Democrat label is a badge of acceptance. Conversely, a Republican nameplate is suspect. But if a candidate has “no party preference,” it’s often a nonstarter. Voters probably will look for someone else — as they did in the attorney general’s race .

Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta, a former Assembly member from Alameda County, was appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom to replace Xavier Becerra, who left for President Biden’s Cabinet. Bonta has been in office less than 14 months but seems to be doing a good job. It’s doubtful many voters know that, however. And this is his first statewide race, so he’s essentially a blank slate.

Among political junkies, Bonta seems vulnerable in an era when voters are rebelling against rising crime . His past support for reduced sentencing leaves him open to “soft on crime” attacks.

But Bonta is a Democrat and he’s the incumbent. So, as of Friday’s count, he was receiving about 55% of the vote.

Sacramento County Dist. Atty. Anne Marie Schubert was assessed by many experts to be a potentially tough opponent in November. She’s a hard-nosed prosecutor who advocates for tougher sentencing and thinks career criminals have been coddled. But it’s unlikely many voters knew that.

She had little money, only roughly $1 million for advertising — chump change. It was her first statewide race, and she was little known outside Sacramento.

So, this contest didn’t turn on who’s soft or tough on crime. It was decided by party identification. And Schubert had no party ID. She left the GOP four years ago and became an independent. Her party preference was listed as “none.”

An unknown candidate without a party on a primary ballot is a lonely person, running without the support of a political base. Democratic and Republican voters can’t relate. And independents don’t normally vote in primaries.

Schubert is getting only around 8% of the vote statewide, although she’s running second with about 24% in Sacramento County. Voters have at least a slight acquaintance with her there.

Republicans voted for one of their own. Former Assistant U.S. Atty. Nathan Hochman, with around 18% of the vote, is running slightly ahead of Los Angeles-based attorney Eric Early, the more conservative of the pair. One of them will be Bonta’s November opponent.

All Democratic incumbents running for statewide partisan office — except one — are receiving more than 50% of the vote. The runners-up — their fall opponents — are trailing out of sight.

The exception is Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara, who became embroiled in scandal after getting elected in 2018 and has been under constant attack from a Democratic opponent, Assemblyman Marc Levine of San Rafael.

But Lara is the Democratic incumbent and was endorsed by the state party. He finished comfortably on top, although with only 37% of the vote.

Levine and Republican cybersecurity equipment manufacturer Robert Howell are virtually tied for the runner-up spot, at around 17%. They’re trailed closely by another Republican, former California Public Utilities Commission President Greg Conlon.

This is a race in which a Democratic incumbent could get ousted in November — particularly if his opponent is another Democrat.

The one Republican who finished atop the primary heap was Controller candidate Lanhee Chen , a Stanford University instructor and former policy adviser for GOP presidential candidates Mitt Romney and Marco Rubio.

This is Chen’s first bid for elected office, but math was on his side. He was the only Republican running, so he didn’t have to split the vote with a party rival. He’s tallying around 37%.

Running No. 2 is Democrat Malia Cohen, a state Board of Equalization member and former San Francisco supervisor. She’s at about 22%, roughly six percentage points ahead of Democrat Yvonne Yiu, a Monterey Park City Council member who spent $5.7 million of her own money.

Cohen campaigned as a progressive reformer, saying she’s passionate about making California equitable. But it’s doubtful many voters paid attention.

Her biggest asset was a long endorsement list, headed by the California Democratic Party and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The Democrat will be the front-runner in November.

But with the right odds, you might wager a few nickels on long-shot Chen.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 179

Justice for you
3d ago

You should only be allowed to vote in person and along with that you must present a driver's license. 98% of Americans have the ability to do those 2 things, the other 2%? To bad for you. And along with that since they want to raise the legal age to purchase a gun to 21, they should raise the voting age to 21 as well. Why would you want gun issues on a ballot that an 18 year old could vote on?

Reply(32)
115
Progressivesrtrash
3d ago

The system is broken, we all ready know this. Now we find out the Primary system is broken also. Not a surprise, it will not change or be fixed. The Political system has fixed the system to what it is today. Which Politician is going to "Fall on the sword" and fix this rigged system? Not a single one will do it. Trump exposed the problem for the World to see. It's worked to the point people are now QUESTIONING how legitimate are the results we see? That's a pretty good accomplishment. It's what Americans do with that knowledge next, that will determine the FATE of America in the Future.

Reply(5)
56
Guest
3d ago

That's because Cali voters are successfully politically identified. They no longer have to think for themselves. Which gives them more time on Tic Toc.

Reply(20)
84
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GV Wire

Control of the House Could Come Down to Valadao-Salas Race

San Francisco and Bakersfield are 251 miles apart as a condor would fly but culturally and politically, they might as well be on different planets — and that also applies to their congressional representatives. Dan Walters. CalMatters. Opinion. Uber-progressive San Francisco’s Nancy Pelosi is the long-serving Democratic leader —...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Elections
Local
California Elections
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
mymotherlode.com

CA Lawmakers Pass Budget That Newsom Opposes

Sacramento, CA — Wednesday is the Constitutional deadline for California lawmakers to pass a budget in order to still receive a paycheck. Yesterday the Senate and Assembly approved a $300 billion operating budget, but it is opposed by Governor Gavin Newsom, and he will not sign it. Unlike many...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

RSO opposes Senate bill to restore public police radio communications

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is negotiating with a California state senator on a bill that would restore public access to encrypted police radio traffic. In recent years, after a Department of Justice mandate, police departments around California have encrypted their radio signals, blocking the public from hearing real time public safety updates. SB 1000, The post RSO opposes Senate bill to restore public police radio communications  appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricardo Lara
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Rob Bonta
Person
Malia Cohen
Person
Lanhee Chen
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Xavier Becerra
mycouriertribune.com

Largest pork packer leaving California

(The Center Square) – Another company is leaving California, this time the largest pork packer in the U.S. Smithfield Foods, Inc., announced it is closing its Vernon, California, facility and reducing its hog production in the western U.S. region, citing as its reason the “escalating cost of doing business in California.”
VERNON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democratic Voters#Election State#Party Identification#One Party#California Atty#Republican#Cand
KTLA.com

The California counties that are growing fastest

(Stacker) – Why do people move from one county or region to another? The usual suspects are jobs, family, significant others, and overall cost of living, but there are other elements at play. For those with children, moving within close proximity of a highly rated school district is a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CalMatters

California budget: Big surplus, big differences

Beating a Wednesday deadline, Democratic legislators pushed through a plan to spend the record California budget surplus, but key negotiations remain with Gov. Newsom. There are major differences on gas tax relief, education, climate change and more. Republicans, meanwhile, complained about the process.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

California exempts Santa Cruz from emergency water use restrictions

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The California State Water Resources Control Board has granted Santa Cruz an exemption from newly approved emergency water use restrictions, the city announced Wednesday. According to the city's water department, existing conservation measures exceed the goals required under stage 2 of the state's Water Shortage...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
tittlepress.com

These Bay Area counties are back in the high transmission risk tier

California officially reopened a year ago today, when many COVID restrictions were dropped amid widespread optimism about a return to ordinary life. Reality has played out very differently. Multiple surges in cases, including one now under way, have turning the coronavirus into something like a constant companion. Paxlovid rebound infections...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Why Water Use Varies So Widely Across California

As California increasingly slips into extreme drought and calls intensify to reduce water use, the state’s water savings in 2022 remain bleak. The average Californian used 83 gallons of water per day in April, compared with 73 in April 2020. That’s far from the 15% decrease that Gov. Gavin Newsom has called for as our reservoirs and the snowpack dwindle. (This underperformance has persisted since January.)
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

California animal shelter bans anti-gun control supporters from adopting pets

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - A Southern California animal shelter is sparking controversy after announcing it is banning people from adopting pets if they do not support strict gun control measures. "We do not support those who believe that the 2nd amendment gives them the right to buy assault weapons," Kim...
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
321K+
Followers
63K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy