Angola man cited after head-on crash on Route 60 in the town of Charlotte

A Mayville man is facing multiple charges, including tampering with physical evidence, after a crash Tuesday evening on Fredonia-Stockton Road in the town of Stockton. State troopers from Fredonia arrested 32-year-old James Mawhir after an investigation. Witnesses told troopers that Mawhir could be seen ingesting unknown substances and trying to hide other unknown objects before police arrived to the scene. Mawhir was transported to Brooks Memorial Hospital, where he received multiple doses of Narcan after showing signs of possible overdose. The charge of tampering with physical evidence, which is a class E felony. Troopers have also charged Mawhir with DWAI by drugs, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree, and false personation. He was issued appearance tickets and traffic tickets for Stockton Town Court, where he is scheduled to appear next month.

MAYVILLE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO