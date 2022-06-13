ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angola, NY

Angola man cited after head-on crash on Route 60 in the town of Charlotte

 3 days ago

An Angola man who allegedly attempted to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone is facing several charges after a head-on collision on Route 60 in the Town of Charlotte Monday...

Motorcycle Crash in Villenova Lands Buffalo Woman in Hospital

A 55-year-old woman from Buffalo was airlifted to an area hospital following a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon in the Town of Villenova. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say the unidentified woman was making a left turn onto Oaks Road from Route 322 at about 3:30 PM, when she lost control of the motorcycle and crashed. She was treated at the scene by South Dayton EMS and the Chautauqua County Medic fly car for non-life threatening injuries, and she was later flown by Mercy Flight to ECMC for more treatment. State Police also assisted at the scene. The Sheriff's Office says no charges are expected.
Charges Pending in Cattaraugus County Crash Involving Amish Buggy

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office says charges are pending in a crash involving an Amish buggy that injured two people last week in the Town of Napoli. Deputies responded to the scene on Pigeon Valley Road on June 8th and were advised that a vehicle had left the scene after the crash. One male was transported to UPMC Chautauqua in Jamestown for his injuries, while a juvenile female was flown by STAT MedEvac to Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo for serious injuries. Deputies located the vehicle at a residence a short time later. The crash remains under investigation.
One killed, one injured in fatal car crash in York County

YORK, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle collision in York County on Wednesday afternoon. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the accident happened at approximately 2:26 p.m. on Old Limestone Road at Meadow Road. Troopers say that Amy Staff, 47, was driving south on...
Mayville man faces multiple charges after crash in Stockton

A Mayville man is facing multiple charges, including tampering with physical evidence, after a crash Tuesday evening on Fredonia-Stockton Road in the town of Stockton. State troopers from Fredonia arrested 32-year-old James Mawhir after an investigation. Witnesses told troopers that Mawhir could be seen ingesting unknown substances and trying to hide other unknown objects before police arrived to the scene. Mawhir was transported to Brooks Memorial Hospital, where he received multiple doses of Narcan after showing signs of possible overdose. The charge of tampering with physical evidence, which is a class E felony. Troopers have also charged Mawhir with DWAI by drugs, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree, and false personation. He was issued appearance tickets and traffic tickets for Stockton Town Court, where he is scheduled to appear next month.
Man charged after passing $210k of worthless checks for cars: Deputies

HARRISBURG, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man has been charged after passing worthless checks for high-end cars Monday, according to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office. Maurice Caraway is charged with attempting to obtain property by false pretenses. Deputies say that Caraway passed two checks for a total...
State Police Investigating Crash on Route 60 in Pomfret

State Police in Fredonia are investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday evening in the Town of Pomfret. Troopers, along with Fredonia Fire, responded to the scene of the crash on Route 60 just north of Ulrich's Trailer Park around 6:40 PM. One person was treated and transported by Fredonia Fire to Brooks Memorial Hospital. The vehicle was reportedly traveling north on Route 60 when it went off the side of the road. Fredonia Fire was assisted by Cassadaga Fire.
Gerry Woman Accused of Threatening Victim in Cattaraugus County

A Gerry woman has been charged with 2nd-degree harassment after State Police investigated a complaint at a residence in the Town of Cold Spring on Monday. Troopers say 40-year-old Angela Blood arrived at the residence, struck the victim in the face, and threatened the victim's life. Blood was issued an appearance ticket directing her to appear in Cold Spring Town Court in July.
One “Seriously Hurt” In Northern Chautauqua County Rollover Crash

POMFRET – One person was taken via medical helicopter for serious injuries following a vehicle rollover crash in northern Chautauqua County on Monday. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports the accident happened on Route 20 near Harmon Hill Road just before noon. Through investigation it was determined that...
Police investigate stabbing in Dunkirk

Dunkirk Police are investigating a stabbing that was reported early Sunday morning. Police officers responded to the area of East 4th and Park Avenue for a stabbing victim shortly after 5:30 am. Police believe the victim, who has not been identified, was stabbed in the chest and was airlifted by STAT MedEvac to a trauma hospital for treatment. The victim is now reportedly in stable condition. Police believe the incident occurred earlier in the night at a separate location. Anyone with information regarding the incident is being urged to contact Dunkirk Police at 716-366-2266 or the confidential tip line at 716-363-0313.
Mayville Man Accused of Leaving Dog Inside Hot Car in Lakewood

A Mayville man has been charged under New York State Ag and Markets Law after he allegedly left his dog inside a vehicle in Lakewood on Saturday. Lakewood-Busti Police responded to the Lakewood Cinema 8 shortly after 2:45 PM and were met by movie theater employees, who stated that the car had been parked on the sidewalk for more than one hour, and the dog had no food or water. Officers and staff located 70-year-old Alexander Calhoun, who was charged with confinement of companion animals in vehicles (extreme temperatures). Calhoun was issued an appearance ticket for Busti Town Court.
8K golf balls stolen from golf course

JENNER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police may have a rough case to crack. Someone has made off with around 8,000 golf balls from a course. Troopers said the golf balls are missing from Oakbrook Golf Club in Jenner Township, WPXI reported. They appear to have been taken over the past six weeks, but the theft was reported on June 4, WTAJ reported.
North Collins Bank Robbery Suspects Arrested in Ohio

The suspects who were involved in a bank robbery in North Collins last month are now in custody. Erie County Sheriff's deputies assisted the FBI and a municipal police department with information that resulted in the arrest. According to the Sheriff's Office, the individuals are believed to have been involved in a multi-state criminal operation that included a total of 15 bank robberies in New York, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Indiana, including the robbery at Community Bank in North Collins on May 3rd. The suspects were apprehended in Guernsey County, Ohio after they led law enforcement officers on a 50-mile high-speed chase. The investigation has been turned over to the FBI.
Fredonia woman cited after rollover crash in Pomfret

A Fredonia woman has been ticketed after a rollover crash on Route 20 near Harmon Hill Road in the town of Pomfret on Monday. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say that 26-year-old Selena Diaz was heading west on Route 20 shortly after 11:45 AM, when her van went off the roadway, struck several street signs, sheared off a power pole, before striking a small embankment. The impact caused the van to flip over and hit the side of a barn before coming to rest. Diaz was transported to Brooks Memorial Hospital with apparently minor injuries. A passenger suffered more serious injuries and was airlifted to UPMC Hamot in Erie. Deputies later cited Diaz for moving from lane unsafely, and she will appear in Pomfret Court at a later date.
Officials: Man dies in custody after shots fired into home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A man taken into police custody in North Carolina after officers investigated reports of shots fired into a home has died, authorities said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said officers found shell casings outside a home in Charlotte around 2 a.m. Monday and information from area residents led police to a 32-year-old man behind […]
Eastridge Mall Evacuated For Smoke, Police Say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eastridge Mall in Gastonia was evacuated on Tuesday after a fire broke out and smoke could be seen coming from the mall. Around 11:45 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire that had started in a storage room behind a coffee shop on the first floor. Officials...
