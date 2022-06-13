ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Times

Column: 'Go Brandon' joke is latest sign of right-wing extremism in law enforcement

By Gustavo Arellano
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06RtFb_0g92fTIy00

The deputies of the scandal-plagued Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department are probably the last public employees I'd pick to spread international goodwill.

Yet that’s exactly what happened Thursday morning with the U.S. State Department’s International Visitor Leadership Program. The decades-old initiative seeks to spread democracy by bringing in people from across the globe to learn from American institutions and officials.

Photos on social media posted by the sheriff's Community Partnerships Bureau showed employees chatting with a delegation from various African countries, as kids from the local Youth Activity League listened. The topic at hand, per the bureau: “Dissuading radicalization.”

At the same time, President Biden was in L.A. for the Summit of the Americas . Federal authorities enacted a no-fly zone until 10 p.m., limiting even law enforcement agencies from using helicopters without permission.

A memo describing the no-fly rules went to Sheriff's Department patrol units and station dispatch centers in the afternoon. Sources told me that someone then tacked on a new ending, “Go Brandon Go Brandon Go Brandon!!!!!!!!!" — a weak-salsa insult that conservatives use as a stand-in vulgarity against Biden — and passed along the altered message to other deputies.

I tweeted a photo of it , and it quickly went viral. Hours later, the Sheriff’s Department Twitter account chimed in: The last line was a "hoax."

While denying my initial assertion that the doctored "Go Brandon" memo went departmentwide, the tweet didn’t deny that it circulated among employees, stating, “We will conduct a follow-up inquiry on the matter.” In responses to my colleague Alene Tchekmedyian, Lt. Oscar A. Martinez of the Sheriff's Information Bureau repeated the anodyne line, despite her pointed questions.

The department also didn’t address what I asked in my tweet: “Are these the far-right employees Sheriff Alex Villanueva talked to me about?”

Earlier this year, I spoke to Villanueva in a one-hour interview that was supposed to focus on the Latino essence of his administration but instead careened into all sorts of problematic terrain , including the political makeup of his employees.

When I asked why he didn’t require his deputies to take the COVID-19 vaccine, Villanueva responded, “When you want to impose a mandate on your workforce, you better damn well know who your workforce is. Because as soon as you mandate something, especially people that are suspicious of government, they believe in all these conspiracy theories.

“You know they’re out there, especially on the right — the conservative crowd in the far right,” he continued. “And what is 80% of my workforce? Conservative and far right.”

Law enforcement has never exactly recruited from the liberal crowd. But actions like mocking a directive to help protect the president are yet another indication of how far down the polarization hole too many officers and deputies have fallen. They’re supposed to be the nonpartisan defenders of everyone, regardless of beliefs. Instead, we’re seeing more and more members pledge their allegiance to the "Big Lie ." What was once latent is now blatant.

The African delegation’s check-in with deputies and the “Go Brandon!” prank happened the same day a House select committee opened hearings on the Jan. 6 insurrection, where Blue Lives Matter flags waved even as protesters assaulted Capitol police.

A USA Today investigation found that at least 19 current or former officers have been criminally charged for their actions during the attempted coup. Six have pleaded guilty, and two have been convicted. Dozens more were there but so far haven't faced charges, including Monica Alston, a former special officer with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. FBI agents searched her home in February 2021 , and she was placed on administrative leave soon after. She left her job this January.

Law enforcement officials know that right-wing radicalization in their profession is an issue. No less an authority than former Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said so last year to The Times.

“It is the first time in modern history that we have officers engaging in acts of sedition,” he said. “We have to do everything we can as police departments to weed out extremists who support violence, be it far right or far left.”

Locally, some sheriffs don’t seem to care.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco is a former member of the Oath Keepers, an antigovernment militia that includes hundreds of former and current members of law enforcement. When news emerged of his history, Bianco tried to portray the Oath Keepers as just a club of patriotic, law-abiding Americans.

“Except for a few fringe people, [the Jan. 6 insurrection] is not really what they stand for,” he told KPCC reporter Frank Stoltze . “They certainly don’t promote violence and government overthrow. They stand for protecting the Constitution.”

More than a dozen Oath Keepers face charges for their role in the Jan. 6 insurrection, including the group's founder, Stewart Rhodes. Prosecutors allege that Rhodes committed " seditious conspiracy " by being part of the hell that went down on Capitol Hill. A federal filing says he talked to someone close to Trump and “repeatedly implore[d] the individual to tell President Trump to call upon groups like the Oath Keepers to forcibly oppose the transfer of power.”

In Orange County, Deputy Russell Sison was caught on camera wearing a patch of the Oath Keepers and another extremist militia, the Three Percenters, next to his badge during a 2020 Black Lives Matter protest in Costa Mesa. Sheriff Don Barnes initially put the 13-year veteran on administrative leave, saying that "the implication of his association with an extremist group is unacceptable and deeply concerning to me."

Sison’s punishment? Mandatory training, alongside his colleagues, about extremist groups. He quit the O.C. Sheriff's Department in October of last year.

L.A. County’s big extremist law enforcement problem, of course, is deputy gangs. Villanueva has alternately denied that they're still around, downplayed their existence, claimed that they’re a menace that has been neutralized or attacked as racist anyone who calls them “gangs." It’s little surprise that the "far-right" deputies who, by his own admission, dominate his department feel emboldened to pass anti-Biden messages among themselves or post pro-Trump paraphernalia at Men’s Central Jail.

The sheriff, who remains a registered Democrat, is either turning a blind eye to the rhetorical rot in his ranks or is scared of alienating his deputies. Actually, it's the latter. In our interview this spring, Villanueva admitted that if he were to impose a COVID-19 vaccination mandate, "I lose credibility within the workforce, and people are just going to head to the exits."

That's just cowardice, which is unbecoming of the L.A. County sheriff. Did his deputies tell the African delegation about that?

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 122

Rebecca Harrell
2d ago

Seriously? They're going after people with a sense of humor? When did it become "extremism" to make jokes about the President? We have always done that as Americans to both sides of the aisle! This is ridiculous... lol 🤣

Reply(1)
41
BillyBob
2d ago

Law Enforcement personnel are are trained to recognize EVIL when they encounter it. Lord Brandon and his minnions are EVIL to the core! The writer of this article is a disciple of Lord Brandon.

Reply(31)
71
Truth_Logic_n_Sarcasm ☯️
2d ago

Dissent torward the President of the United States is not now, or has it ever been, right wing extremism. It is a right given to the American people to express their concerns about the government. Any partisan attempt to drown out, or deceivingly switching the meaning of that dissent is Fascism. 👀 at you, Los Angeles Times.

Reply
20
Related
Antelope Valley Press

DA Gascón responds to amended Hatami lawsuit

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Lawyers for Los Angeles County and District Attorney George Gascón have responded to an amended lawsuit filed by a veteran prosecutor who alleges that he suffered a backlash for being a critic of Gascón, saying some of the plaintiff’s claims were filed too late and that still others should be resolved instead in a workers compensation claim.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC10

Judge OKs Los Angeles' lawsuit settlement on homelessness

LOS ANGELES, California — A federal judge this week gave final approval to a lawsuit settlement that commits the city of Los Angeles to sheltering or housing thousands of homeless residents within five years. In approving the deal reached in April, U.S. District Judge David Carter wrote Tuesday that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agents#Street Gang#Law Enforcement#Houston Police Department#American#African#Sheriff S Department
2urbangirls.com

Trial Starts for L.A. Developer Accused of Bribing Former Councilman

LOS ANGELES – Jury selection is set to start Tuesday morning in the trial of a Los Angeles real estate developer accused of bribing a former city councilman in exchange for help settling a labor dispute that threatened to stall the builder’s proposed downtown condominium project. Dae Yong...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

L.A. County Takes Next Steps Toward Banning Gas-Powered Lawn Equipment

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Tuesday to move forward in the next step towards banning the sale of gas-powered leaf blowers in the unincorporated parts of the County. The motion, originally authored last year by Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who represents the...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Voice of OC

Did Orange County Supervisor Doug Chaffee Just Lose Re-Election?

Orange County Supervisor Doug Chaffee – under fire from his own Democratic Party for often siding with his Republican colleagues – is inching closer to a rarity in local politics: potentially losing his seat ahead of November’s election. As ballots from last week’s election keep getting counted,...
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
321K+
Followers
63K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy