Chicago, IL

Man Shot While Walking on Sidewalk in Lakeview

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 27 year old male was shot and wounded early Monday while walking on the sidewalk in the Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood, according to...

fox32chicago.com

Man shot while sitting in parked car in Hermosa

CHICAGO - A man was shot while sitting in his car Tuesday night in the Hermosa neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. The 29-year-old was in his parked car around 9:20 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Kilbourn Avenue when four people approached on foot and one of them pulled out a gun and started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Male, unknown age, shot, killed in Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS) – A male of unknown age is shot and killed in the Gresham neighborhood Wednesday evening. Police said around 5:56 p.m., the victim was near the sidewalk, on the 7700 block of South Union, when he was struck by gunfire. The victim was struck in the head and flank and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital initially reported in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man charged with carjacking elderly woman, assaults another hours apart

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man is charged after carjacking an elderly woman in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood and assaulting another woman in Fuller Park Tuesday. Contrell English, 21, is charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking and one misdemeanor count of battery. Police said English was described as the offender who around 8:50 a.m., carjacked a 77-year-old woman in the 4200 block of South Princeton Avenue in Fuller Park. The victim told police she was exiting out of her parked Hyundai Santa Fe when the offender pushed his way into the vehicle. He then took the keys from her hand and fled southbound on Shields. Several hours later, the offender battered a 56-year-old woman in the 1800 block of West Cermak in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood, police said. The woman said the offender grabbed her and started to drag her down the street. She was able to escape and call police. English was taken into custody around 12:23 p.m. on the 2200 block of West 21st Place Tuesday. He is due in bond court Wednesday. No further information was immediately available. 
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Vintage violin stolen during South Loop home burglary returned

CHICAGO — A talented violinist who had her priceless instrument taken during a home burglary in South Loop has had it returned, police said. “Losing something like that is completely heartbreaking to me because I’m a professional violinist,” Minghuan Xu said at the time. Amid her devastation,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 25, shot to death in South Shore

CHICAGO - A man was shot several times and killed early Wednesday in the South Shore neighborhood. The 25-year-old was standing outside around 1:12 a.m. in the 2500 block of East 79th Street when someone started shooting at him before fleeing the scene, police said. He suffered gunshot wounds to...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 25, shot while trying to park on Chicago's Near West Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot twice while trying to park his car Monday night in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood. The 25-year-old was trying to park his car around 9:45 p.m. in the 700 block of South Claremont Avenue when someone in a gray van started shooting, police said. He suffered...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Girl, 14, shot in Grand Crossing

CHICAGO - A 14-year-old girl was grazed by gunfire Monday evening in the Grand Crossing neighborhood. She was walking outside around 6:15 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Kenwood Avenue when gunfire broke out, police said. The girl was grazed in the back and hand. She was taken to...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

13-year-old accused of carjacking rideshare drivers at gunpoint in Englewood

CHICAGO - A 13-year-old boy has been charged with carjacking multiple rideshare drivers last month in Englewood. The juvenile faces three felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm. The carjackings occurred at the following times and locations:. On May 29, the teen is accused of carjacking a 35-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

13-year-old charged in West Englewood carjackings

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 13-year-old boy is charged with carjacking rideshare drivers on Chicago's southwest side.All the carjackings happened in West Englewood, close to 64th and Damen.Police said the teen used a gun to carjack two drivers on May 29 and a third driver on May 31st.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Monday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. The 20-year-old was standing outside around 9:28 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Chicago Avenue when he was struck by gunfire, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man carjacked 77-year-old woman, beat up another woman: police

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of carjacking a 77-year-old woman in Fuller Park and then beating another woman on the Lower West Side Tuesday morning. Contrell English, 21, faces one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking and one misdemeanor count of battery. English allegedly took a vehicle by...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Suspect wanted for burglarizing Albany Park businesses

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning Albany Park residents about recent commercial burglaries. In each incident, an unknown offender made entry into the business, forcibly entered portions of the building and removed property from within. The offender then fled the scene with the property. The incidents occurred at the following...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pair charged in Avalon Park shooting

CHICAGO - Two men were charged in a shooting that critically wounded an 18-year-old man over the weekend in the Avalon Park neighborhood. Israel Alonso, 21, and Guillermo Gudino, 22, were arrested Sunday two hours after allegedly opening fire on an 18-year-old man who was on the street in the 1500 block of East 79th Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pair wounded in drive-by shooting while walking in Marquette Park

CHICAGO - Two men were shot while walking in Marquette Park Sunday night on Chicago's Southwest Side. The men, ages 41 and 33, were walking around 10:17 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Kanst Drive when someone in a black sedan started shooting, police said. The 33-year-old walked into...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
