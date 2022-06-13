Man Shot While Walking on Sidewalk in Lakeview
A 27 year old male was shot and wounded early Monday while walking on the sidewalk in the Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood, according to...www.nbcchicago.com
A 27 year old male was shot and wounded early Monday while walking on the sidewalk in the Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood, according to...www.nbcchicago.com
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0