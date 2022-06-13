ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Downside of Aging is dependent on one's outlook on life

By Connie Mason Michaelis
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YfeIS_0g92fQen00

I'm returning to Frederic Hudson's book "The Joy of Old" for a few more gems.

I love this book because each page is devoted to a short topic with a poignant question at the end. Although I dedicate my writing to the positive aspects of aging, I realize that there are some negatives.

I find very few Elders who dream of being 16 again. As a matter of fact, most people say they would like to be young only if they could take their years of experience and wisdom with them.

Our culture tells us on a regular basis what they think about old people. We are stereotyped as tired, weak, frail, forgetful, and useless.

We certainly don't need a list of the downsides of aging, but we can also laugh a little about our common experiences.

If you're over 65 and reading this article, you might identify with a few.

So we are a little more susceptible to certain ailments like arthritis, loss of hearing, bone loss, etc.

I talked to my 86-year-old sister this morning. She's my mentor, inspiration, and model of successful aging.

She told me her electric toothbrush wore out. So after brushing manually last night, she went to bed and had terrible pain in her right hand. She realized that the arthritis in her hand was inflamed by brushing her teeth.

We had a good laugh, and she's off to buy a new toothbrush!.

As we age, we may have less energy to do the things we easily did in the past. But my new pleasure in life is napping. The lack of energy is a trade-off for a beautiful nap and a little quiet time. I think it is one of the healthier things I do.

So I'm embracing the siesta!

Finding employment is most likely more problematic. If you need to work, then age can be a roadblock.

However, there is a new trend in the business world that sees the value of wisdom at work.

So you still have the opportunity to be a trendsetter! In addition, business owners consistently say older workers are the most reliable.

We do have to cope with loneliness if we lose our mates and long-term friends. A quote from J.K. Rowling says, "Do not pity the dead, Harry. Pity the living, and above all those who live without love."

But since we are the ones who have outlived others, Dr. Seuss shares with us the remedy, "Don't cry because it is over. Smile because it happened."

I promise that we'll get back to the upside of aging next week!

Mr. Hudson leaves us with this question, "Are you more influenced by the downside of age than by its upside? Which do you think is more generally emphasized?"

It's up to you.

Find Connie’s book, “Daily Cures: Wisdom for Healthy Aging,” at www.justnowoldenough.com.

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Aging to Your 70s and Above Makes a “Catastrophic Change” in Your Body, Says Research

A revolutionary theoretical approach of aging that suggests that individuals might gradually turn feeble, following nearing their 70s; has opened the promise of novel medicines for age-related drop and illnesses. The "Catastrophic Change" During 70s and Above. Cambridge scientists concluded a mechanism that causes a fatal shift in hormone levels...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aging
shefinds

The One Sugary Food No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because It Leads To Inflammation And Weight Gain

When it becomes chronic, inflammation can lead to serious health issues like diabetes, heart disease, cancer, and arthritis. On the short term end of things, it can also be a cause of unwanted weight gain, which is why it’s best to limit your consumption of inflammatory foods and beverages as much as possible if you’re trying to shed some pounds. Sugary foods in particular are major culprits of this issue—including one that experts say you should avoid at all costs.
WEIGHT LOSS
zeiy

Opinion: 6 Habits That Kill a Relationship Every Time

**This blog post is based on my thinking and my opinion. Every day, it seems, we encounter another story of the latest couple in a long-term relationship that's coming to an end. While these breakups might be sudden and unexpected, they usually follow a specific pattern. These are six things that kill a relationship every time.
shefinds

These Are The Carbs You Should Skip From Your Diet Over 40, According To A Gut Doctor

Having a strong and healthy gut is important for your body’s overall health. When your gut is in good shape, it’s able to properly break down the food that you consume and transfer nutrients to your bloodstream. As reported by UC Davis Health, “A healthy gut contains healthy bacteria and immune cells that ward off infectious agents like bacteria, viruses, and fungi.” Moreover, it is also capable of communicating with the brain “which helps maintain general health and well-being.”
FITNESS
Medical News Today

Multivitamins for women over 50: Are they necessary?

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Nutrition changes with age and women over 50 have different vitamin and mineral needs compared to younger women. Some people may need to supplement with certain nutrients if they are not consuming adequate amounts in their diet.
NUTRITION
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Difference Between Arthritis and Osteoarthritis?

The terms arthritis and osteoarthritis are often confused. Arthritis is a broad term that refers to the inflammation (swelling and pain) of the joints. There are over 100 types of arthritis, and osteoarthritis is the most common type. Osteoarthritis is a specific type of arthritis in which there is wearing...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ohmymag.co.uk

Study shows women are much more attracted to men with this trait

The desirability of someone depends on individual tastes. While some people prefer tall people with professional ambition and charisma, others will focus less on physical appearance and more on humour, modesty and kindness. There are no hard and fast rules and any person can be attractive. However, could it be that one particular character trait wins more points than the others? Yes, according to a recent study.
RELATIONSHIPS
Psych Centra

How to Help Someone Who Is Stressed

When someone you care about is stressed, there are practical ways you can help in a supportive manner. Everyone experiences stress from time to time. When someone close to you is feeling overwhelmed, it can be easy to put yourself in their shoes. You may know how hard it is to hear people tell you to “just relax” or “calm down” when you’re feeling stressed.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
406K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

 http://cjonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy