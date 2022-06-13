ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Your next food order could come from a virtual restaurant

By Rich DeMuro
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

What do MrBeast Burger , Mariah’s Cookies and Cosmic Wings all have in common?

They are food brands that only exist inside an app! That is, until you order them.

Sometimes, the food you order from an app might come from a restaurant that doesn’t have a physical presence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XGJCt_0g92fPm400

Take MrBeast Burger , for example. This is a brand that launched in hundreds of cities overnight. All it took was a YouTube video from the popular creator and lots of behind-the-scenes coordination. Even though these concepts are virtual, the food is real and actually needs to be made somewhere.

“MrBeast Burger is one of our largest brands, now operating on now almost two thousand locations around the world,” said Stephanie Sollars, CEO of Virtual Dining Concepts .

VDC is a company founded by the same entrepreneur that started Planet Hollywood. They partner with celebrities and influencers to launch food brands that only exist via delivery apps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lzwsM_0g92fPm400
Stephanie Sollars, CEO of Virtual Dining Concepts

“We help these creators expand their business and reach their fans in a new way by delivering something beyond food at their home,” said Sollars.

I tried Pardon My Cheesesteak , which is based on the popular sports podcast Pardon My Take.

There are also colorful cake slices from Buddy V, aka the Cake Boss and cookies from Mariah Carey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HXGMP_0g92fPm400

The items are prepared in kitchens around the world – this could be inside an existing restaurant with extra capacity or what’s called a “ghost kitchen,” a dedicated space for making food that doesn’t have a dine in area.

I was surprised to learn that often, this food could be prepared in a place like a cafeteria or bowling alley since there’s a lot of downtime in those facilities.

“The definition of a restaurant is completely upended because all you need is cooking space and virtual real estate on the 3d party delivery platforms to facility the order with the customer,” said Sam Oches, editor of Nation’s Restaurant News .

Even major restaurants are building online only brands!

Chili’s runs a concept called “It’s Just Wings,” Applebee’s has “Cosmic Wings,” and even Chuck E. Cheese is behind a pizza place called Pasqually’s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4euPpo_0g92fPm400

“It’s bad for the customer in that there’s probably too much choice… and it’s probably overwhelming, plus you don’t know who any of these brands are,” said Oches.

But while I was taste testing MrBeast’s burger, I realized something. Because some of these bites are coming from your favorite people, you feel a connection to the food.

“We’re actually delivering something that is engaging and experiential at your own home which is something we’re really focused on,” concluded Sollars.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Young mother dies after being thrown off watercraft at Folsom Lake

A 30-year-old mother died after she and two others fell off a personal watercraft at Folsom Lake near Brown’s Ravine on Sunday, according to California State Parks officials.  The woman was identified as Ariel Ampania-Pittman, a mother of three, KTLA sister station KTXL reported. Just three months ago, the young mother married Keenan, the love […]
FOLSOM, CA
KTLA

2 women killed in apparent street takeover crash in Compton

Authorities are investigating a suspected street takeover crash that left two people dead in Compton overnight. The crash was reported at the intersection of North Wilmington Avenue and West Stockwell Street around 11:42 p.m. Sunday, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Koerner said. Arriving deputies found two young women at the scene who were pronounced […]
COMPTON, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mariah Carey
Taste Of Home

We Found the Best Fast-Food Milkshake You Can Order

Who makes the best fast-food milkshake? We had to know!. If you’re looking to cool off, a shake is sure to do the trick. We set out to find the best fast-food milkshake at chains in the Chicago area. To even the playing field, we ordered a small vanilla shake at each of the following places:
RESTAURANTS
CNN

Exclusive: Arby's is selling a fast-food staple it's never offered before

New York (CNN Business) — Typically there's nothing groundbreaking about a fast-food chain selling a hamburger. But Arby's has never sold one — until now. Better known for its roast beef, the chain is adding a hamburger to its menu for the first time in its nearly 60-year history. Arby's announced Monday it's adding the "Wagyu Steakhouse Burger," which costs $5.99, as a limited-time offering beginning Monday through July 31.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

23% Say This Restaurant Has The Worst Fried Chicken

The chicken sandwich wars have been raging among fast food companies since summer 2019, when Popeyes released its new version and ignited a Twitter feud with Chick-fil-A about who makes the best chicken sandwich (via Restaurant Business). The highly-publicized battle got a lot of attention on social media, and Popeyes' chicken sandwich debuted to considerable fanfare, selling out of its initial supply within a month.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizzeria#Cooking#Cafeteria#Smart Phone#Food Drink#Ios#Take Mrbeast Burger#Virtual Dining Concepts#Kitche
Mashed

Why Restaurants Are Struggling To Sell Chicken Wings Right Now

At the start of the pandemic, chicken wings underwent what some might call a cultural reset. What once was seen as an occasional appetizer became an everyday meal as people turned to cheap, reliable delivery food to eat from the comfort of their homes. Per Bloomberg, in the first quarter of 2020 sales at popular wing chain Wingstop went up by nearly 31.9%. And it didn't take long for other eateries to take note of the craze. According to The Verge, restaurants that didn't previously sell wings suddenly added them to menus, and national wing sales between April 2020 and February 2021 increased by 10%.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
TheStreet

Taco Bell Menu Says Goodbye to the Mexican Pizza (Again)

Taco Bell took the Mexican Pizza off its menu in 2020 during the height of the covid pandemic. At the time, the chain had decided to simplify its menu because a much higher percentage of orders were delivery and takeout. Mexican Pizza did not make the cut, but it's very possible that the Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report chain knew it would get a wave of publicity from taking the fan-favorite item from its menu.
RESTAURANTS
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Plans For Grocery Store Closings in 2022

As the U.S. dials back from the height of the pandemic, grocery chains continue to confront repercussions. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:EatThis.com, Reuters.com, Corporate.Publix.com, Mashed.com, MacroTrends.net, Google.com, PopSugar.com, and TraderJoes.com.
TheStreet

Is Taco Bell Ditching Yet Another Beloved Menu Item?

Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands Inc. Report darling Taco Bell lately is not having the best time trying to keep its customers happy. After discontinuing the Mexican Pizza in 2020 and claiming that the reason was the waste cause by the packaging, the chain made a big show of bringing it back in 2022.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Burger King Just Launched A New Whopper For Pride Month, But There's A Catch

June is Pride Month, and there are a ton of opportunities to throw support behind LGBTQ+ friends and family by supporting businesses that support them. Longtime cause supporter Miller Lite is celebrating Pride Month with a book called "Beers & Queer History," and fellow brewer Samuel Adams is once again putting out its limited-edition Love Conquers Ale, complete with rainbow-branded packaging.
FOOD & DRINKS
KTLA

KTLA

56K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy