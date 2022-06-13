ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, state crews fight fire in Salt River bed

The Arizona Deparment of Forestry and Fire Management announced late Sunday that a fire in the Salt River  bed along the Tempe-Phoenix border is 50 percent contained.

The "human-caused fire" started Sunday afternoon and has been cotained at 16 acres east of Sky Harbor International Airport, according to the department, which joined Tempe firefighters in battling the blaze.

According to state officials, Tempe was to patrol the fire overnight "and crews will re-engage in the morning."

No structures were threatened,  state officials said.

