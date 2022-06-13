ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

1 dead, 7 injured in SUV crash in Kansas City, Kansas

By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rab0o_0g92dyXn00

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A single-vehicle crash in Kansas City, Kansas, left one person dead and seven injured Sunday evening.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at about 7:35 p.m., a 2004 GMC Envoy travelling south on the ramp from Interstate 435 to eastbound Interstate 70 took the curve too fast and lost control.

The driver tried to overcorrect and rolled multiple times onto the right shoulder.

Man killed in collision with vehicle on Blue Ridge Boulevard

Eight people were inside the vehicle and six were ejected.

The driver, identified as 35-year-old Wilfredo Lopez Cartagena of KCK, died in the crash.

The remaining seven occupants, a 33-year-old, two 25-year-olds, a 21-year-old, a 15-year-old, a 10-year-old and a 2-year-old, all received serious injuries.

All except one of the 25-year-olds was taken to the hospital. He was one of two people in the vehicle wearing a seatbelt.

REPUBLIC COUNTY, KS
