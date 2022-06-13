ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia, NC

Man indicted in alleged dog fighting ring

By Kara Fohner, The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GAsNx_0g92dhmg00

A man was indicted on felony charges related to an alleged dog fighting ring police say they discovered in Gastonia.

Terrance Marvin Cooper, 39, was charged with five felony counts of cruelty to animals and five felony counts of dog fighting, according to court records.

Cooper was arrested in connection to a report that dogs were fighting in the backyard of a house on Hemlock Avenue.

Animal Care and Enforcement specialists told police in late April that they found a dead dog in the yard and other dogs caged, living in poor conditions. Some had obvious injuries, police said.

More than 30 dogs were seized from the property, police said.

Cooper was originally arrested on 60 felony charges in relation to the alleged ring, but he was only indicted on 10 of those charges.

Including Cooper, the Gaston County grand jury issued 150 indictments this week.

Other indictments include:

  • Mary Elizabeth Bentley and Ja'Kelon Duval, who are both charged with first-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Deionte Sparkman.
  • Trini Lydell Hollins, who is charged with attempted first-degree murder. Hollins is accused of shooting two people at a business on West Franklin Boulevard in Gastonia.

The grand jury typically meets every first and third Monday of the month.

During their meetings, prosecutors present evidence that those under investigation have committed a crime, and if the grand jury feels there is enough evidence of a crime for a case to move forward, they issue an indictment.

Reporter Kara Fohner can be reached at 704-869-1850 or at kfohner@gannett.com. Support local journalism by subscribing here.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Catawba County murder suspect speaks in court

WBTV found six separate deeds of trust records involving Atrium, including Belk’s, through the Mecklenburg County Register of Deeds office. Families are taking advantage of a cheap way to stay cool in the water. Gaston County leaders have museum remove picture from Charlotte Pride Parade. Updated: 4 hours ago.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Three teens arrested, one sought in shooting death of 35-year-old in Hickory

For the second time, Juneteenth will be recognized as a national holiday. Gaston County leaders have museum remove picture from Charlotte Pride Parade. Multiple organizations are outraged after a photo of a same-sex couple was removed from an art exhibit at the Gaston County Museum. Kickoff for new Concord Downtown...
HICKORY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Gaston County, NC
Gastonia, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Gastonia, NC
Gaston County, NC
Crime & Safety
fox46.com

1 injured after suspect fires gun at car in Gastonia: Police

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has been injured after a suspect fired a gun at a vehicle in Gastonia, according to Gastonia Police. The shooting happened in the area of N King Street and W Airline Avenue. Officers said a man fired their gun at a vehicle and was able to flee from officers on foot.
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Four teenagers sought in deadly Hickory shooting

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for four teens in connection with a deadly shooting at a Hickory apartment complex Monday. According to the Hickory Police Department, investigators are looking for three 16-year-olds and one 15-year-old for the murder of Shonniel Blackburn. The 35-year-old was found shot to death...
HICKORY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gastonia Police Search For Shooting Suspect Who Fled On Foot

GASTONIA, N.C. — Officers with the Gastonia Police Department say they are searching for a man after he shot at a car on Wednesday leaving one person with minor injuries. Police say the injuries are believed to be a result of glass shattering. Officers say they saw the suspect...
GASTONIA, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Fighting#Shooting#Cruelty To Animals#Crime#Murder
FOX Carolina

Attempted murder suspect arrested after Gaffney shooting

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney Police Department is responding to a shooting on Wednesday evening. The police chief confirmed officers were called to a shooting on Moss Street. Officers said a man was shot and airlifted from the scene. Investigators believe the shooting was the result of a...
GAFFNEY, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Man accused of shooting into homes dies in custody from suspected medical episode, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — A man suspected in a north Charlotte shooting died from a suspected medical episode while in custody at the hospital, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Officers said it all started shortly before 2 a.m. Monday when several people called 911 after hearing gunshots. In a news conference Monday afternoon, Lieutenant Bryan Crum said a 911 telecommunicator even heard some of those gunshots while they were on the phone with a caller.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 46 Charlotte

Sheriff: 2 more charged with attempted murder after man shot in ‘planned robbery’ in Lincolnton

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two more people were arrested last week and charged with attempted murder after detectives said a man was shot during a “planned robbery” in Lincolnton on Memorial Day, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies were called to a shooting on Sun Valley Trail around 9:15 […]
LINCOLNTON, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD: North Charlotte Shooting Suspect Dies In Custody

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD held a news conference Monday over the in-custody death of a shooting suspect. Around 1:58 a.m. Monday morning, officers responded to a shots fired into a home call for service on Featherstone Drive. At the scene, officers found shell casings outside of the home. Detectives...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSPA 7News

1 dead in Gaffney apartment shooting

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was arrested and another is wanted after a man was shot to death Tuesday afternoon at a Gaffney apartment complex. The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. at the Limestone Court Apartments on North Limestone Street. The Cherokee County Coroner said police arrived and found a man shot on […]
GAFFNEY, SC
WFAE

Charlotte man dies in hospital after arrest

A 32-year-old man died Monday morning, several hours after his arrest by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. The State Bureau of Investigation is now reviewing his death. Jovontay Avery Williams of Charlotte died at Charlotte's Northeast Medical Center around 10 a.m., about eight hours after officers had detained him. During a press conference...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Eastridge Mall Evacuated For Smoke, Police Say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eastridge Mall in Gastonia was evacuated on Tuesday after a fire broke out and smoke could be seen coming from the mall. Around 11:45 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire that had started in a storage room behind a coffee shop on the first floor. Officials...
GASTONIA, NC
WYFF4.com

Police, coroner investigate deadly shooting

GAFFNEY, S.C. — Gaffney Police and the Cherokee County Coroner's Office are investigating a deadly shooting. According to the coroner, the shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at an apartment complex on North Limestone Street. The coroner said Quentin Eugene McDowell, 34, was fatally shot during an incident inside an apartment.
GAFFNEY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Deputies: 4 Shot During Deadly Domestic Dispute In Catawba County

NEWTON, N.C. — Deputies say one person was killed and three others injured following a shooting in Catawba County Tuesday morning. Officers responded to a report of the shooting at a home on Cheyenne Oaks Drive in Claremont. At the scene, deputies discovered four people suffering from gunshot wounds.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
cn2.com

Former Assistant Principal Sentenced For Abusing Student

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A judge sentenced Kenneth Williams to 18 months behind bars, 3 years probation and 15 years on the Sex Offender Registry. He was sentenced to 18 months for the charge of sexual battery with a student. According to officials, consecutive to that he...
YORK COUNTY, SC
The Gaston Gazette

The Gaston Gazette

2K+
Followers
938
Post
429K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gastonia, NC from Gaston Gazette.

 http://gastongazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy