Trailer fire blocks US-101 South in San Jose during Monday rush hour
SAN JOSE ( KRON ) – A trailer fire blocked lanes of US-101 South in San Jose near the Lawrence Expressway offramp early Monday, according to California Highway Patrol.
All lanes were open again as of 10:02 a.m. Monday, according to the CHP.
Lanes 1 and 2 were reopened open as of 5:55 a.m. All lanes had been closed as of 4:24 a.m.
The fire started at 3:51 a.m. It is unknown when all the lanes will be open again.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
