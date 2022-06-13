ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trailer fire blocks US-101 South in San Jose during Monday rush hour

By John Ferrannini
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

SAN JOSE ( KRON ) – A trailer fire blocked lanes of US-101 South in San Jose near the Lawrence Expressway offramp early Monday, according to California Highway Patrol.

All lanes were open again as of 10:02 a.m. Monday, according to the CHP.

Lanes 1 and 2 were reopened open as of 5:55 a.m. All lanes had been closed as of 4:24 a.m.

The fire started at 3:51 a.m. It is unknown when all the lanes will be open again.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

