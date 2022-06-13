ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Emeritus status granted to two Penn College faculty and administration members

By NCPA Staff
 2 days ago

Williamsport — The Pennsylvania College of Technology has granted the "emeritus" status to William J. Martin, who retired as the college's senior vice president in 2011 after serving the college for nearly 30 years, and Patrick D. Murphy, a founding member of what is now the graphic design department.

Retired faculty and staff are eligible for emeritus status if they have a record of distinguished service to students, their department, their academic school, and/or the college itself.

About William J. Martin

Martin began his employment at Penn College’s predecessor, Williamsport Area Community College, as director of secondary vocational programs in 1983 after having served as principal and a teacher of biology, physical science, and health at Williamsport Area High School.

Later, he would take on roles including dean of student services, vice president for student affairs, and vice president for college services (changed to senior vice president in 1996). He served 15 years as senior vice president and has also held the rank of professor since 1987.

Martin oversaw construction and renovation projects during the $45 million Stage X Building Program, the college's largest building project to date, which dramatically expanded and enhanced facilities on the main campus.

He was instrumental in the construction, development, and operation of the Community Arts Center, which opened in 1993, and he served as chair of the Arts Center’s board until the merger with the college in 2021.

Martin was a vital liaison between the college and the local community throughout his tenure.

“Bill Martin is most deserving of this emeritus honor for his many years of devoted service to the college and the Community Arts Center,” President Davie Jane Gilmour said. “His leadership was indispensable during a period of rapid expansion on main campus, and his contributions to the growth and development of the Arts Center were equally invaluable.”

Martin was a 2002 Vision Award recipient for his role in the renovation of the Arts Center and his ongoing support. In 2011, the Community Arts Center theater was named the William J. Martin Theatre in his honor.

In 2020, Martin was granted Lycoming County United Way’s highest honor, the Douglas C. Dickey Humanitarian Award. His efforts have similarly been recognized by other area organizations including the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce, State of Israel Bonds, the Susquehanna Council Boy Scouts of America, and the Lycoming County Brotherhood Alliance.

About Patrick D. Murphy

Murphy retired in 2010 after 31 years of teaching at Penn College and was the recipient of the college's highest faculty award - the Veronica M. Muzic Master Teacher Award - in 1989.

He developed the curriculum for the Bachelor of Science degree in graphic design and served on a committee charged with developing baccalaureate degrees across campus. Additionally, he was instrumental in implementing capstone course projects for bachelor’s degrees.

Murphy began his employment with Penn College’s predecessor, Williamsport Area Community College, in 1979 as an assistant professor of advertising art. He became an associate professor in 1989. His supplemental assignments included department head and special adviser.

“Patrick had a vision and a keen sense of industry demands, and he used his talent and expertise to lay the foundation for our exceptional graphic design program,” said Michael J. Reed, vice president for academic affairs and provost. “He is an excellent designer and artist who earned a reputation for always getting the most out his students, while also providing tremendous service to our institution.”

Murphy’s nominator wrote: “His foresight and foundational efforts have served the department and hundreds of students well, and his legacy can be seen in several courses, and in the culture of excellence, present today. In particular, he adjusted the design curriculum to include a portfolio course for graduating seniors, establishing cohesion in the professional-quality work of our graduates – this is the primary reason why our graphic design students place significantly higher than nearly all other competing institutions.”

Former-student testimonials from the nomination form include:

“Of all the teachers I've had over the years – not just during college, but over the entirety of my life – Mr. Murphy tops the list of most influential. He didn't just teach; he was an expert craftsman who demonstrated the mastery of a subject.”

“Mr. Murphy had a different approach to teaching. He didn't sugarcoat his feedback. It was blunt. His methods were bold, but they worked in preparing us for work in a difficult industry. I learned a lot from Mr. Murphy – more than he probably realizes.”

“From interesting yet challenging projects to no-nonsense critiques to humorous Murphy-isms, Pat effortlessly taught curiosity, patience, resilience, levity and wild creativity – all qualities that are requirements for life and success as a designer – and human. I'm forever grateful.”

Murphy holds a Master of Science in education and visual arts from Parsons School of Design, New York City. He earned a bachelor’s degree from King’s College.

