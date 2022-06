LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development (MDARD) shared several tips on how to keep pets safe amid rising temperatures this week. “During times of high temperatures and high humidity, animals can quickly become overheated,” says State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland. “It is vital for animals to be kept hydrated and cool. While it is important to be able to recognize the signs of heat stress in an animal, it is even more crucial to prevent this from occurring.”

