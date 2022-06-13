ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Man arrested, accused of critically stabbing girlfriend

By Annette Lawless
KAKE TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman is critically hurt after being stabbed Sunday night, and police arrested her boyfriend for it. Around 9:45 p.m. Sunday, police responded to...

www.kake.com

Debbie McGinnis
2d ago

but yet the city won't do anything to get them off the streets. pfa violations don't mean anything and then you got the Wichita police and the sheriff don't get along. and won't work together to report and follow thru to protect the mom and the little ones

wibwnewsnow.com

Lawsuit: Five-Year Old Report Foreshadowed Death of Teen

The death of a Black teenager at a Kansas juvenile detention center was foreshadowed five years earlier by a state inspection that noted systemic deficiencies in the facility’s handling of children with mental health issues, according to a federal civil rights lawsuit filed this week. Cedric Lofton’s foster father...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Teen dies after Wichita shooting, suspect arrested

Police have a 16-year-old Wichita boy in custody after the shooting death of another teen. Officers found 14-year-old Jalen Reed of Wichita around 1 Monday afternoon at the intersection of Harry and Doreen. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Police found that Reed was...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Wichita man charged in fatal hit-and-run incident

A Wichita man has been charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run incident that happened in May in a west side neighborhood. 31-year-old Latrell Thompson made his first appearance in court Monday on a charge of failure to stop at an accident reasonably known to result in death. His bond was set at $100,000 and his next court appearance was scheduled for June 27th.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Wichita woman sentenced for killing boyfriend

A Wichita woman was sentence to 123 months in prison for fatally shooting her boyfriend in 2020. 20-year-old Rina Huynh was sentenced Friday, and will also have to pay nearly $9,000 in restitution, for the death of 22-year-old Amare Holt. Officials say Huynh, Holt, and a 17-year-old girl were at...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Haysville man arrested in 2021 fatal crash that followed hit-and-run

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Haysville man was arrested in an October 2021 hit-and-run crash that killed 26-year-old Anastasia Rooney of Derby. Leroy Vandegrift, 59, was booked into Sedgwick County Jail on charges of unintentional second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and failure to stop at an accident. The latter charge stems from police saying Vandegrift left a different crash before driving into Rooney’s vehicle head-on.
HAYSVILLE, KS
KAKE TV

Man arrested for allegedly stabbing girlfriend in southeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police have arrested a 36-year-old man accused of stabbing his girlfriend multiple times Sunday night. Sedgwick County jail records show Allen Othello Thomas was booked early Monday morning for attempted first-degree murder. He was held on $50,000 bond. Officers responded at around 9:45 p.m. to...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Police asking for help identifying puppy thief

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - WPD is asking for your help identifying a woman that can be seen in a video taking a black Chihuahua and a 3-month-old Husky. The woman was driving a blue SUV, which WPD believe to be a Kia Sorento. The incident took place the afternoon of Friday, June 10.
WICHITA, KS
abc17news.com

White Kansas fire supervisor suspended over offensive text

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A white Wichita Fire Department supervisor who texted a photo of himself wearing a sweater featuring a naked Black man has been suspended for three days without pay in the latest fallout over racist, sexist and homophobic texts and images exchanged by first responders in Wichita but wasn’t part of that batch of texts. The Wichita Eagle reported Sunday that Capt. Keith Niemann, who was punished this month, shared the image in a WhatsApp chat with the message, “having a good morning at the firehouse.” A firefighters union official said the city was trying to “make an example” out of Niemann because the police department was criticized for giving light punishments to its implicated officers.
WICHITA, KS
abc17news.com

Lawsuit: Death of Black teen at juvenile center foreshadowed

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A federal civil rights lawsuit alleges that the death of a Black teenager at a Kansas juvenile detention center was foreshadowed by a 2016 state inspection of the facility that noted systemic deficiencies in its handling of children with mental health issues. Cedric Lofton’s foster father called authorities in September 2021 seeking help because the 17-year-old was hallucinating and needed to go to a mental health facility. Wichita police instead took him to the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center. He was held there facedown for more than 30 minutes. He died two days later. On Monday, his brother sued Sedgwick County, the city of Wichita and others. A Sedgwick County corrections official has said workers followed policy in restraining the teen.
WICHITA, KS
abc17news.com

Clarification: Wichita-SWAT Team-Racist-Messages story

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — In a story published June 12, 2022, The Associated Press reported that a white Wichita Fire Department supervisor has been suspended in an investigation of racist, homophobic and sexist texts that were shared among the city’s SWAT team members. The story should have made clear that Capt. Keith Niemann’s text was not in the chain of texts shared among SWAT team members, some of which were racist and homophobic. The text for which Niemann was punished was discovered during that investigation.
WICHITA, KS

