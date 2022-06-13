Man arrested, accused of critically stabbing girlfriend

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A federal civil rights lawsuit alleges that the death of a Black teenager at a Kansas juvenile detention center was foreshadowed by a 2016 state inspection of the facility that noted systemic deficiencies in its handling of children with mental health issues. Cedric Lofton’s foster father called authorities in September 2021 seeking help because the 17-year-old was hallucinating and needed to go to a mental health facility. Wichita police instead took him to the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center. He was held there facedown for more than 30 minutes. He died two days later. On Monday, his brother sued Sedgwick County, the city of Wichita and others. A Sedgwick County corrections official has said workers followed policy in restraining the teen.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO