10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

By Benzinga Insights
 2 days ago
Gainers

  • New Oriental Education EDU stock moved upwards by 10.7% to $17.94 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
  • China Liberal Education CLEU shares moved upwards by 6.75% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.5 million.
  • Tuesday Morning TUEM shares moved upwards by 6.32% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $36.0 million.
  • Muscle Maker GRIL stock rose 5.13% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.

Losers

  • Electric Last Mile Solns ELMS stock decreased by 63.7% to $0.18 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.9 million.
  • Lottery.com LTRY stock fell 17.11% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $66.0 million.
  • Tarena International TEDU shares declined by 14.1% to $3.78. The company's market cap stands at $41.8 million.
  • Franchise Group FRGAP shares declined by 12.84% to $20.35.
  • Volta VLTA shares decreased by 12.67% to $1.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $334.6 million.
  • Mullen Automotive MULN shares declined by 9.65% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $342.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
