Oxford, MS

Senators find common ground on gun reform laws

By Alex Bozarjian
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
20 Senators, including 10 Republicans, found common ground on a plan to reform gun laws.

If passed, the proposal would be the first major gun law to make it through Congress in years.

"People just need to research what it really says," parent Emily Busch said.

Busch's son was inside the Oxford High School building when a student opened fire and killed four teenagers.

She thinks the proposal, that calls for increased background checks for anyone under the age of 21 misses the mark.

"A lot of 18-year-olds don't have a record of mental health issues in their background. I mean Oxford, for example, our shooter was 15 years old at the time and had no history of any mental health documented at all," she said.

Ramy Hijazi, an attorney and owner of point-blank firearms in Dearborn Heights thinks Michigan has good laws on the books but they need better enforced.

Hijazi also believes background checks need faster turnarounds because sometimes people are sold guns even before their results come back.

"I believe if the government properly funds the background checks it could prevent guns from getting in the hands of the wrong people," Hijazi said.

Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow is a sponsor of the bill.

In a post on social media, she wrote: Inaction on gun violence is not an option. Republicans and Democrats came together on a bipartisan proposal to help keep our children safe.

U.S. Representative Debbie Dingell has reservations about the plan, but she thinks it's good to start somewhere.

"Not everything in this bill is what I wanted, but it's a step forward we are making progress."

The proposed agreement does not include expanded background checks, a ban on assault weapons, or a higher minimum age requirement to buy assault-style weapons.

Richard Hagood
2d ago

A lot of kids have disobedience and mental health records that are kept private dueTo age. If they go to purchase a weapon, the background check should include their past issues. Regardless of age. If you’re cutting yourself or killing animals when you’re a minor that should be accessible.

Nick Reedy
2d ago

assault style weapons lmao 🤣 thier is no such thing and an assault rifle go into a gun shop and ask for an assault rifle and most will laugh at you or deny sale

