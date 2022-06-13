ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Lots of rain, flood watches and warnings continue – Mark

KXLY
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe storm is here! Heavy rain means we have flood watches and warnings continuing through the day and into tonight. Those warning sare inplace for much of the region....

www.kxly.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Huge 'life threatening' hurricane is set to smash Mexico coast as first tropical storm of year 'Agatha' tees up 100mph winds, flash flooding and mudslides

Mexico is bracing for its first hurricane of the season which is expected to bring 'potentially life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides.'. Hurricane Agatha could make landfall on Monday off Mexico's southern Pacific coast in the state of Oaxaca, near Puerto Escondido and Puerto Angel. The storm could pack winds as...
ENVIRONMENT
The US Sun

Baseball-size hail and dangerous winds forecast in severe storm warning only days after Tropical Storm Alex flooded US

SEVERE storms with dangerous hail the size of baseballs will sweep across the Midwest for the second consecutive day as meteorologists urge residents to stay indoors. Another round of dangerous storms is brewing in the Plains region, putting parts of Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Nebraska on high alert just a day after baseball-sized hail battered the Centennial State.
COLORADO STATE
KIMT

Strong to severe thunderstorms possible late Thursday

It's been a somewhat active season for severe weather already, and we're tracking out next round for storms on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has places our region in a Level 2 (Slight) risk for severe thunderstorms on Thursday and into Thursday night. Scattered thunderstorms are likely to develop and will bring the risk for large hail and damaging wind gusts. Given the environmental conditions, a couple of tornadoes are also possible, but hail and wind would be the primary threats. Our team will continue to monitor this threat and provide updates through Wednesday and Thursday as this threat becomes realized.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

Yellow Alert issued Sunday due to potentially severe storms

Sunday looks to be the more active day of the weekend. Waves of showers and thunderstorms will be prevalent across the region. Some of the storms may be severe, especially south and west of the city.The greatest hazards with the storms will be gusty winds and heavy rain. Localized flooding is possible. It will also be noticeably more humid, with a high of 74. The shower and storm activity could linger through the overnight hours of Sunday as we see a low of 66.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#The Inland Northwest
The Independent

Gigantic tornado hits Texas amid severe thunderstorms

A huge tornado struck northern Texas as a wave of intense thunderstorms powered over the state.Videos show a huge twister swirling over the plains near Morton, Texas, just outside of Lubbock.TEXAS TORNADO: Video showed a massive tornado near Morton, Texas moving slowly over the ground, causing damage and power outages in the area. pic.twitter.com/lDzJIZyWOu— KAMR Local 4 News (@KAMRLocal4News) May 24, 2022The tornado appeared to be immensely wide, spiralling down from a storm cloud above and whipping up dust and dirt as it swept over the flat land.There do not seem to be any reported injuries from that tornado...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Independent

Thunderstorm weather warning for Saturday

Thunderstorms could dampen Platinum Jubilee festivities, with the Met Office issuing a weather warning for southern England.Forecasters are predicting heavy rain and lightning in some places and a yellow warning has been put in place from midnight until 10am on Saturday.The Met Office said there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️Thunderstorms across southern parts of England Saturday 0000-1000Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfsStay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/FNVwruTs5N— Met Office (@metoffice) June 3, 2022It has also warned of a small chance...
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Severe weather possible today

Friday afternoon storms could produce damaging winds. “Keep an eye on the weather Friday. A few storms are around during the morning hours, but then another round of storms will roll into the region through the afternoon/early evening…
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Cloudy and some afternoon showers

Today will be the "better" half of the weekend.Expect lots of clouds and some spotty showers, but nothing to cancel outdoor plans over. Just be prepared for a brief interruption if a shower moves through, mainly this afternoon.Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. After a leftover isolated shower early on, much of tonight is looking dry. Lows will be in the low 60s around the city, 50s in the suburbs. For Sunday, shower and thunderstorm activity will be more widespread. It won't be raining the entire time from start to finish, but coverage will be much more than today, so you'll want the umbrella handy. A few storms could be strong to severe, along with drenching downpours. It'll be cooler, but more humid with temps in the low to mid 70s. Showers and a few storms may linger overnight before we see some clearing Monday morning. The sun returns by afternoon, allowing temps to climb into the mid 80s to start the work week. 
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Deadly Derecho Possible in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic Regions: Damaging Winds Expected

Damaging winds from a potential derecho or inland hurricane is threatening the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic overnight from Monday to Tuesday, June 13 to June 14, AccuWeather meteorologists warned. The lethal weather phenomenon is possible when fast-moving thunderstorms with hurricane-like winds merge, causing widespread destruction and disruption. AccuWeather forecasters projected that...
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Mail

Australia to be hit with a polar blast bringing snow, damaging winds and freezing temperatures all week with severe weather warnings across NSW

A winter welcome will blast Australia's east coast with powerful winds, showers, freezing temperatures, and fresh dumps of snow. The pool of cool air swirling over the southeast will bring below average temperatures, showers, damaging winds, and snow. The Bureau of Meteorology said conditions would turn icy on Sunday as...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Heatwave scorches central U.S., people urged to stay indoors

CHICAGO, June 13 (Reuters) - A heatwave will bake the southwestern and central United States starting on Monday when record-breaking temperatures are expected to soar above 100 degrees (38C), with forecasters warning people to stay indoors and drink plenty of fluids. A large swath of the nation, stretching from central...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy