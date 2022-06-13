News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for June 13

A North Augusta man has been arrested in connection to a murder that occurred on the 1000 block of Broad Street in downtown Augusta on Sunday, June 12. According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, D'Andre Tandy was arrested by the Savannah Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday, June 14, after law enforcement officers obtained a warrant on him for murder. He is currently being held at the Aiken County detention center on charges of fugitive/fugitive from justice warrant .

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC ・ 15 HOURS AGO