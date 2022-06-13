News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for June 13

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a drowning that took place on Saturday, June 11th. The incident happened 671 Goshen Road. Anthony Mack, 49 years old of Claxton, Ga. was pulled from the pool and transported to Augusta University Medical Center by EMS where he was pronounced dead yesterday, June 14th. […]
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A food truck that draws a weekend crowd will no longer park at the spot where a shooting occurred over the weekend. K’s Buffalo Wings has been operating at 10th and Broad streets, where it draws a late-night crowd after the downtown bars and clubs close.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Drownings have claimed two lives in less than 24 hours in the CSRA – a 4-year-old boy in Burke County and a 49-year-old man in Augusta. The 4-year-old boy died after being found unresponsive in a pool at a Burke County home on Tuesday. He’d just started taking swimming lessons the day before, according to his mom.
(AUGUSTA, GA)- The Richmond County Coroner's Office is investigating a drowning that happened on Sunday. It happened at in a residential pool on the 1600 block of Goshen Road. Forty-nine year old Anthony Mack from Claxton, GA was pulled from the pool and taken to Augusta University Medical Center by EMS where he was pronounced dead Tuesday at 2:40 p.m.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have identified a suspect in Tuesday’s shooting at a Captain D’s restaurant located at 3166 Wrightsboro Road. Ravanell Gomillion, 40, is wanted in reference to the murder of Eurl Kittles, 42, of Augusta. Gomillion is considered armed and dangerous. He’s described as 6...
AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF)- Augusta Black Restaurant Week is here and for some, food means community— a time where owners and chefs showcase the different cuisines they have to offer their community. “I’ve been in Augusta, probably about 20 years, and this is the best place ever– I swear,” Dawn Brown said. New and old black-owned […]
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta’s two latest slaying victims are being mourned at the start of what could be a very deadly summer if a surge in shootings continues. An uptick in shootings and other violent crimes has left a trial of deaths and injuries across the CSRA since mid-April, striking bigger cities and small towns alike. The latest deadly shootings happened early Sunday in Augusta, leaving two young men dead:
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta firefighters were called to a possible fire near the Holy Trinity Greek Church on Telfair Street just before noon Tuesday. They found a building had partially collapsed at a Greene St. property near the church parking lot. The building was empty at the time of the incident. Contractors had been […]
A North Augusta man has been arrested in connection to a murder that occurred on the 1000 block of Broad Street in downtown Augusta on Sunday, June 12. According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, D'Andre Tandy was arrested by the Savannah Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday, June 14, after law enforcement officers obtained a warrant on him for murder. He is currently being held at the Aiken County detention center on charges of fugitive/fugitive from justice warrant .
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several of you have reached out to us about what the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is doing to keep people safe, especially in busy areas like downtown Augusta. Richmond County and the CSRA as a whole have been seeing an outbreak of shootings, many of...
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Amid criticism of other voting changes, few noticed in 2021 when Georgia lawmakers shortened the period between an election and a runoff from nine weeks to four weeks. The change is leaving less time to vote early before the state’s June 21 runoff. It’s also costing...
HINESVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) — The roof of a Hinesville home was ripped off during a powerful storm that passed through Hinesville Tuesday afternoon. A home on the 100 block of Lyndsi Lane was torn off and scattered throughout the neighborhood which sits off Airport Road. The homeowner who declined to be identified said his wife […]
(WJBF) – Four men are facing federal charges related to drug trafficking and illegal possession of firearms. The four were under investigation as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a collaboration between federal, state and local law enforcement agencies. Deon Brown, 30, of Augusta, charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Cocaine, Crack Cocaine, and […]
The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a second drowning in the area this week. Authorities say 49 year old Anthony Mack of Claxton, Georgia was pulled from the pool Saturday at the Element at Goshen Complex on Goshen Road and transported to Augusta University Medical Center where he died Tuesday afternoon.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures will drop to near 70 by early Thursday morning. It will remain HOT & HUMID through Thursday with isolated afternoon rain chances. For those that stay dry, the heat index could climb close to 110-114° so make sure you have a way to stay cool! Actual temperatures Thursday afternoon are expected to reach the upper 90s again. Winds will be out of the southeast between 5-10 mph.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Fire Rescue crews are on-scene of a fire at a single-wide trailer and nearby shed on the 5900 block of Huntington Drive in Grovetown. According to a spokesperson for the fire department, no one was inside the residence and the fire has since been contained. The shed was fully […]
One man is in custody and another is still being sought in connection with the fatal shooting of an Augusta man early Sunday morning at 10th and Broad Streets. Twenty-one-year-old Logan Etterle of Thomson was shot at least one time during an altercation. Thirty-one-year-old Keyon Smiley is in custody charged...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A cargo ship ran aground near Old Fort Jackson in the Savannah River on Tuesday. According to the watch officer with Coast Guard – Sector Charleston, the ship was stuck and had to be dislodged. There were no reported injuries or rescues, according to the...
