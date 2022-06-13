ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Northern Ireland protocol: how might EU respond to UK plans?

By Jennifer Rankin
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g5bTC_0g92cwoY00
The British foreign secretary, Liz Truss, and European Commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovič, pitcured in Brussels earlier this year. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The EU has vowed to use “ all measures at its disposal ” in response to the government bill that would unilaterally override parts of the Northern Ireland protocol – a step Brussels, and many on Conservative backbenchers, see as a flagrant breach of international law.

While the threat of an economically damaging trade war has captured the headlines, it will not be the EU’s first move.

Legal action

More immediately, the EU is likely to restart an old legal complaint and trigger new ones over the government’s alleged failure to implement parts of the Northern Ireland protocol. Under the protocol, Northern Ireland remains in the EU’s single market for goods and the European court of justice has jurisdiction.

Last March Brussels started legal action against the government, after the government announced that supermarkets and their suppliers would not have to comply with a host of EU food rules , a unilateral extension of a grace period. The EU suspended its legal action in July as a goodwill gesture to help restart talks, but is now likely to revive this case, which could end with the ECJ imposing daily fines.

The European Commission has other gripes about British implementation of the protocol: including a unilateral decision to waive some checks on cold meats and alleged failure to provide data and build border inspection posts. The complaints, which the UK disputes, could also end up in the ECJ.

However, as one of the clauses in the bill is the removal of ECJ jurisdiction, this legal action is one of the weaker weapons in the EU’s arsenal.

Make life difficult

British participation in the EU’s €96bn (£81bn) Horizon research programme? A memo on financial services to create a talking shop on regulation? A deal on returning asylum seekers to the EU? No chance. These mooted agreements will remain in the deep freeze for the duration of the dispute over the Northern Ireland protocol. The EU’s ambassador to London, João Vale de Almeida, has already “regretted” that researchers were “collateral damage” in the protocol dispute. While London and Brussels will continue to cooperate on sanctions against Russia, any positive agenda will remain stalled.

Individual member states may also choose to put pressure on the government; for instance, France could step up checks on British goods entering the EU. More onerous checks will mean more lorry queues at Dover .

Trade war

The ultimate penalty is tariffs on British goods, or even the suspension of the entire trade and cooperation agreement between the EU and the UK. When the EU got into a trade war with Donald Trump’s White House, it imposed tariffs on Harley Davidson motorbikes, jeans and bourbon . So it can be expected that Brussels would target iconic British goods in the event of a trade war with the UK.

But imposing tariffs is not a quick option. The EU has to go through the exacting dispute-settlement process outlined in the Brexit withdrawal agreement. First the case would go to the ministerial joint committee led by the foreign secretary, Liz Truss, and the European Commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovič. The next step would be an independent arbitration panel that can impose fines on the guilty party. Only in the event of persistent rule-breaking can the EU-UK trade deal be suspended. EU governments, which are also grappling with the soaring cost of living, hope to avoid what they see as a pointless, costly row.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

Keep talking

As tensions rise, the EU will continue to offer talks on existing proposals to ease customs checks and paperwork at the Great Britain-Northern Ireland border. This follows its general approach throughout the Brexit process of not wanting to be the party that pulls the plug on negotiations.

While British negotiators hope tabling the bill will force compromises, the threat has triggered the opposite response: the EU has united in defence of the protocol.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Shazia Mirza: ‘When I was eight, my mother said, “You are ugly, and ugly girls can’t become actresses”’

B — orn in Birmingham, Mirza, 46, was a science teacher for over a decade before becoming a standup comedian in 2000. She made her name touring her show The Kardashians Made Me Do It, followed by With Love from St Tropez. This year she performs Coconut, which was nominated for best standup tour at the Channel 4 NationalComedy awards, at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, 3-28 August. Her podcast with John Kampfner is called Pale, Male and Stale, and her television work includes the BBC Two series Pilgrimage. She lives in London.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Russia turns on Putin: Politicians demand ‘immediate withdrawal’ from Ukraine as 100 servicemen are fired for refusing to take part in the invasion

A veteran Russian legislator has issued an appeal to Vladimir Putin to stop military action, bring his troops home and end the war in Ukraine. Communist deputy Leonid Vasyukevich, 69, blasted the use of Moscow’s servicemen in Ukraine, as a Russian court dismissed more than 100 national guardsmen in the first case of soldiers refusing to fight in Ukraine as politicians demanded the army return home.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
The Independent

13-year-old refugee girl sent back to Ukraine after Home Office refused visa, says Labour MP

Boris Johnson has promised that home secretary Priti Patel will look into the case of a 13-year-old Ukrainian girl forced back into the war zone after the UK government “refused” to process her application.Labour MP Tulip Siddiq told the prime minister that a constituent had tried to provide a home to the 13-year-old girl and her 18-year-old sister – but Home Office bureaucracy had split the family apart.She said the two Ukrainian sisters had been housed in “dangerous temporary accommodation” in Montenegro for several weeks while waiting to hear if they would be accepted under the UK’s sponsorship scheme.“The House...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Great Britain#Uk#Eu#British#Anadolu Agency#Conservative#The European Commission
New York Post

Ukrainian refugee who broke up home of host couple blames ex-girlfriend

A Ukrainian refugee who broke up the relationship of a British couple who took her in said her man’s jilted ex only has herself to blame. Sofiia Karkadym, 22, fled the war-torn city of Lviv and was generously taken in by security guard Tony Garnett, 29, and his then-girlfriend, Lorna, in the UK earlier this month.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Fury as Putin swimsuit-wearing Russian model is allowed on the Cannes red carpet after backing the Ukraine war and cutting up her Chanel bags in protest at Western sanctions

The Cannes Film Festival has been slammed for allowing pro-Putin influencer and model onto the red carpet. Victoria Bonya, 42, posted pictures snapped of her attending the event, despite organisers restricting access to Russians with Kremlin links. A video from Variety shows the arrival of the model, businesswoman and influencer,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ukraine hits back at Biden’s ‘absurd’ remark that Zelensky ‘didn’t want to hear’ US intel on Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky’s aides have hit back at Joe Biden’s remarks that the Ukrainian president “didn't want to hear it” when US intelligence alerted him that Russia was preparing an invasion and had called it “absurd”. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak criticised Mr Biden for putting the blame on Ukraine while Mr Zelensky’s spokesperson Sergei Nikiforov said the remark “probably needs to be clarified” as it was their partners who had paid no heed to Ukraine’s concerns. Mr Nikiforov told Russian-language Ukrainian news outlet Liga that Mr Zelensky had “three or four telephone conversations” with Mr Biden before the war...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
International Trade
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
The Guardian

Exhausted Russian fighters complain of conditions in eastern Ukraine

Russia’s assault on Ukraine’s east has brought it some battlefield success as its military has advanced slowly in fierce fighting in Donbas. But those gains have come at a high price for the Russian invasion force, with evidence that high-level casualties are growing and that some units may be approaching exhaustion as the war moves past its 100-day mark.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

The moment 'passenger jet pilot films near-miss with ballistic missile fired from Chinese submarine - minutes after panicking air traffic control told them to get out of the way'

Video has emerged today purportedly showing a Chinese submarine-launched missile narrowly avoiding a passenger jet flying overhead. The footage shared on social media appears to be filmed from the cockpit of the passenger jet. According to Allegiant Air pilot John Carter, a Cathay Pacific plane was flying over the South...
TRAFFIC
The Guardian

The Guardian

317K+
Followers
78K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy