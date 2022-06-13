These road projects will slow you down this week in Bellingham and Whatcom

These projects will slow drivers locally and along the I-5 corridor south in the coming week:

▪ Delays and single-lane closures are likely from mowing and ditch work on Lake Louise Road from Austin Street to Lake Whatcom Boulevard through June 24. Drivers are urged to use Lake Whatcom Boulevard instead.

▪ Artist Point clearing continues, but an opening date could be several weeks away because of heavy snow, WSDOT officials said.

▪ Marine Drive work continues north of Bellingham with lane closure delays of up to 20 minutes between Alderwood and Locust avenues for the next several weeks. Detour signs are in place.

▪ Expect delays through summer on the North Cascades Highway (Highway 20) from Sedro-Woolley and Newhalem as flood-damage repairs continue.

▪ WSDOT crews will be working on I-5 during weekends all summer long in Seattle.

Work to replace bumpy expansion joints on southbound I-5 began May 20 and plans call for lane closures to start south of I-90, which means drivers will be able to continue south on I-5 or use the “collector/distributor.”

▪ If you’re heading to Canada, officials urge travelers to check border wait times . Early morning hours have less congestion. Travelers should have their ArriveCAN receipt ; passport or travel documents, proof of vaccination; and identification for everyone in the vehicle.