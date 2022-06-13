ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Who makes the best pho in Whatcom County? Vote now in our poll

By Alyse Messmer-Smith
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1itEMb_0g92cUIK00

Bellingham is full of local restaurants and after completing polls to find your favorite hard cider , burritos , cheesecake and chicken wings , we are looking for the best pho in Whatcom County.

Pho, pronounced “fuh,” is an aromatic noodle soup that’s part of Vietnamese cuisine.

Cast your vote below in our poll for your favorite pho restaurant.

Our non-scientific poll will be open until midnight on Thursday, June 16, so go vote now for your favorite. You can vote as often as you want, and once a winner is determined, we’ll announce the winner.

If we missed your favorite, let us know in the comments.

If you can’t see our poll on an app, click here .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Elections
County
Whatcom County, WA
Bellingham, WA
Elections
Bellingham, WA
Lifestyle
Whatcom County, WA
Government
Whatcom County, WA
Elections
Bellingham, WA
Food & Drinks
Whatcom County, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
Bellingham, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Restaurants
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Bellingham, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Lots of fun around the corner in Blaine, Birch Bay

Summer is just days away and that means a full slate of family-friendly activities. First on the agenda is Splash Days, Birch Bay Kite Festival, and a new downtown Blaine concert series and beer garden the weekend of Friday, June 24 to Sunday, June 26. The city of Blaine and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Pho#Noodle Soup#Food Drink#Vietnamese
kafe.com

Fourth of July Festival in Bellingham set to go off

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Port of Bellingham is pulling out all the stops for this year’s 4th of July Festival. This year’s free festivities kick off at 2 p.m. at the Downtown Waterfront, with live music starting at 4. Kulshan Brewing will be at the helm of...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KGMI

Beloved biking trail in Lake Whatcom Park to become hiker-only

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Local mountain bikers are bummed about a recent trail closure. Cascadia Daily News reports a user-built trail called Surfin’ Turf in Lake Whatcom Park has been shut down by the county. Eric Brown from the Whatcom Mountain Bike Coalition, or WMBC, says the decision is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
whatcom-news.com

Popular Ferndale restaurant gets new ownership

FERNDALE, Wash. — After 15 years, the Luxe Thai Cuisine restaurant, located at 5685 3rd Street in Ferndale, has a new owner. 3 sisters, originally from Thailand, opened the restaurant in 2007 in the Quonset hut building across the alley to the north and moved to their current location in 2012.
everettpost.com

We Have Avian Influenza in the North Sound

Our previous story found here at Avian Flu, addressed this statewide issue. It is closer to us now in the North Sound and has now been detected in Skagit County. The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed that a red-tailed hawk collected from Skagit County on May 11, 2022, has tested positive for HPAI H5N1, a strain of avian influenza or “Bird Flu.” At this time, we can assume that avian influenza is actively circulating in Skagit County, similar to much of Washington State.
whatcom-news.com

Months-long closure of LaBounty Drive planned in Ferndale

FERNDALE, Wash. — The City of Ferndale issued an advisory today warning motorists that a section of LaBounty Drive will be closed to through traffic 24/7 between Monday, June 20th, and Monday, September 26th. LaBounty Drive between W Smith Road and Slater Road will be closed to through traffic...
FERNDALE, WA
Maria Shimizu Christensen

Two Strawberry Festivals This Weekend

Image from the Burien Strawberry Festival website. Strawberry growing has a long history in the Puget Sound region. Berry farms have dotted the area from Whatcom County to counties around the south end of the sound for nearly 200 years. While there are fewer berry farms now and the industry looks a little different these days, and kids don’t usually earn their pocket money picking berries by the flat in the summer like I did, we still love our strawberries.
BURIEN, WA
Bellingham Herald

Bellingham Herald

Bellingham, WA
971
Followers
104
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

Located 17 miles south of the Canadian border, Bellingham is in Whatcom County, Washington, the most northwestern county in the continental United States. The area is home to distinct cities and neighborhoods, including the Fairhaven historic district, where the Bellingham Herald began in 1890 as the Fairhaven Herald. Located between the San Juan Islands and North Cascade Mountains, Bellingham offers miles of city hiking trails and is the gateway to Mount Baker, the spiritual home of snowboarding. A growing market with an active, tree-lined downtown, the area has a diverse economy, from dairy to berry farming to two oil refineries and an aluminum smelter. Bellingham is also home to the 12,000-student Western Washington University.

 https://www.bellinghamherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy