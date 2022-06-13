ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 month after a pro-cyclist was killed in Texas, murder suspect still on the run

By Nexstar Media Wire, Grace Reader
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 3 days ago

AUSTIN ( KXAN ) — A month ago Saturday, pro-cyclist Moriah “Mo” Wilson was shot and killed after having gone swimming and to dinner with suspect Kaitlin Armstrong’s boyfriend, police say.

Despite several leads, including the discovery that Armstrong had flown from Austin to New York , law enforcement has not been able to locate her.

It was May 11 that Austin Police responded to a 911 call at a residence in east Austin where they found an unconscious woman with a gunshot wound. She died from her injuries at the scene, police said.

The Austin Police Department later determined it was Wilson, whose full name is Anna Moriah Wilson, who was killed. She was in Texas preparing to compete in a race in Hico, according to VeloNews. Wilson was originally from Vermont. She’s a pro-cyclist.

Austin Police investigate May 11 death on Maple Avenue. (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)

The day after Wilson was killed, police questioned Armstrong about the shooting, including asking her about video surveillance that showed her Jeep in the area Wilson was found dead.

APD Detective Richard Spitler said at a news conference that Armstrong “wouldn’t confirm or deny being in the area” and ended the interview.

“Armstrong was mistakenly released from custody on [a] misdemeanor warrant because her date of birth in our report management system did not match the date of birth on the warrant,” Spitler said.

A few days later, on May 14, Armstrong got on a plane at Austin’s airport and flew to the Houston Hobby Airport before landing at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, the U.S. Marshals said. It wasn’t until May 17 that APD issued a search warrant for a south Austin home owned by a woman with the last name Armstrong. She was charged with first-degree murder.

Deputy Brandon Filla of the U.S. Marshals urged Kaitlin Armstrong, above, to turn herself in. (Credit: U.S. Marshals Service)

Earlier this month, the U.S. Marshals’ Lone Star Fugitive Task Force said Armstrong was dropped off at the Newark Liberty International Airport , but no outbound flight reservations had been made under Armstrong’s name.

“Now with that being said, there’s a lot of things that could have happened,” said Deputy U.S. Marshal Brandon Filla. “She could have been very deceptive to stay off radar, meaning she got transportation to the airport and may have been there, then got transportation out of there like rideshare or bus. But we do know it’s been confirmed through our investigation her last known whereabouts were at that airport on May 18.”

    Photo of gravel racer Anna Moriah Wilson (Courtesy Linda Guerrette)
    Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson died from a gunshot wound May 11 in an east Austin home. (Courtesy: Matthew Wilson)
    A memorial for cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson is set for Sunday, May 29 at 5:30 p.m.
    Photo of gravel racer Anna Moriah Wilson (Courtesy Linda Guerrette)
    Photo of gravel racer Anna Moriah Wilson (Courtesy Linda Guerrette)
    Photo of gravel racer Anna Moriah Wilson (Courtesy Linda Guerrette)

Wilson’s family issued a statement to KXAN the week after her death clarifying details surrounding Wilson’s alleged romantic relationship with the suspect’s boyfriend in this case .

“While we will not elaborate about the ongoing investigation, we do feel it’s important to clarify that at the time of her death, those closest to her clearly understood, directly from Moriah, that she was not in a romantic relationship with anyone,” the family wrote in the statement.

An arrest warrant said that in the hours before her death, Wilson went swimming with a friend, another professional cyclist named Colin Strickland. Armstrong and Strickland were dating at the time Wilson was found shot to death, according to an affidavit.

The affidavit further explained that Strickland told police that during a break in his relationship with Armstrong, he met and began dating Wilson.

Suspect in cyclist’s murder dropped off at New Jersey airport, US Marshals say

Investigators said, based on their search of Wilson’s phone, text messages indicated that Wilson thought she “was still in a romantic relationship with Strickland even though he was currently dating Armstrong.”

The family’s statement contrasts that notion. It also expresses the depths of their loss.

“We are absolutely devastated by the loss of our beautiful daughter and sister, Anna Moriah Wilson. There are no words that can express the pain and suffering we are experiencing due to this senseless, tragic loss. Moriah was a talented, kind, and caring young woman. Her life was taken from her before she had the opportunity to achieve everything she dreamed of. Our family, and all those who loved her, will forever miss her,” the family wrote.

Wilson’s family has created a GoFundMe where people can donate in lieu of flowers.

Anyone with tips on Armstrong’s location is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1 (800) 336-0102 or submit a tip via the USMS Tips app . Tips can also be submitted to the Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 893-8477.

