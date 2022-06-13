Man shot in the neck in lobby of Queens apartment building: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)– A man was shot in the neck in a lobby of an apartment building in Queens Sunday night, police said.

The 25-year-old victim was shot following a dispute with another male in the apartment complex on 24th Street in Long Island City at around 11:30 p.m., police said. The victim is in stable condition in the hospital.

The suspect fled the scene. There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

