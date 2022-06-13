ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Man shot in the neck in lobby of Queens apartment building: NYPD

By Mira Wassef
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17FQGC_0g92b8F200

NEW YORK (PIX11)– A man was shot in the neck in a lobby of an apartment building in Queens Sunday night, police said.

The 25-year-old victim was shot following a dispute with another male in the apartment complex on 24th Street in Long Island City at around 11:30 p.m., police said. The victim is in stable condition in the hospital.

The suspect fled the scene. There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Man stole bike, phones from subway rider in Manhattan: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)– Police are searching for a man wanted in an alleged knifepoint robbery aboard a subway train in Manhattan last month, officials said Wednesday. The suspect approached the 36-year-old victim on the 6 train at the Park Avenue station at around 9 p.m. on May 30, police said. The man pulled a knife […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Scooter driver dead following collision with truck in Brooklyn: NYPD

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was pronounced dead Wednesday morning after being dragged several feet by a truck he collided with. The 49-year-old scooter driver was riding near Palmetto Street and Central Avenue about 11:49 a.m. when he clipped the tail of a truck that was turning onto Palmetto Street, police said. The victim […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
County
Queens, NY
State
New York State
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
CBS New York

Caught on video: Drive-by purse snatching in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - A woman is recovering after being dragged to the concrete during a drive-by purse snatching in Brooklyn. It happened on June 12 at 9:20 p.m. on 57th Street and 8th Avenue. Surveillance video shows the woman walking on the sidewalk when two suspects riding on moped approach her from behind. One suspect was driving, while the other grabbed onto the woman's purse. The woman tried to hang onto the purse but was dragged to the pavement, injuring her face and hand. Police say the suspects got away with around $700. The woman was taken to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Apartment Building#Police#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
Daily News

Man, 23, slashed in Times Square drug territory feud

A 23-year-old man was slashed during a clash with three men over a Times Square drug spot, police sources said Wednesday. The victim was standing at the corner of 42nd St. and Seventh Ave. when three men — all wearing white T-shirts and red pants — stormed over and confronted him about 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday, cops said. The four were quarreling over who controlled the marijuana trade at the ...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Riverside Park employee punched in the face, caught on video: NYPD

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A city employee was attacked inside Riverside Park, police said. The 29-year-old NYC Parks Department employee was one of the workers who responded to a vandalization report inside the park on June 6, according to city officials. The workers asked the suspect to stop, but he refused to comply […]
MANHATTAN, NY
bkreader.com

Two teens arrested over caught-on-camera shooting outside Brooklyn precinct

Two teens were arrested after a shootout was caught on camera outside a Brooklyn police precinct. Two teenagers were arrested after one of them was caught-on-camera brazenly opening fire outside a Brooklyn police precinct on Tuesday afternoon, police sources said. Jermaine Jordan and Jeremiah Forde, both 19, were chasing a...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
PIX11

Pedestrian struck in Bronx hit-and-run; dog dead at scene: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — One victim, 55, and her two dogs were struck at the intersection of West Mosholu Parkway South and Paul Avenue Tuesday night, police said. The victim was hit about 9:11 p.m., according to the FDNY. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was listed in stable condition. One […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

2 charged with attempted murder in triple stabbing in Queens: NYPD

ELMHURST, Queens (PIX11)– Two men are charged with attempted murder for allegedly robbing an elderly woman and stabbing two men who intervened during an attack in Queens a few months ago, authorities said Tuesday. Supreme Gooding, 18, and Robert Whack, 30, tried to steal a 61-year-old woman’s purse while she was walking on Baxter Avenue […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Burglar steals unopened packages from Brooklyn building: NYPD

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man allegedly took several unopened packages from a residential building in Brooklyn last week, police said Tuesday. On Thursday at around 2:39 a.m., the suspect entered the building near Avenue V and Ocean Avenue through an unopened door and disabled the second door in the lobby before entering the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn man sentenced in ‘shocking’ anti-gay hate crime stabbing

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man was sentenced Wednesday to up to five years behind bars for harassing a woman with transphobic and homophobic slurs before stabbing her in the shoulder, prosecutors announced. Samuel Huff, 32, will serve two-and-a-half to five years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted assault as a hate crime for […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Gambino associate convicted in murder of Brooklyn loanshark

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A Gambino crime family associate was convicted Tuesday in the “brutal” murder and robbery of a Brooklyn loanshark over $750,000, prosecutors announced. Anthony Pandrella, 62, faces a minimum sentence of 10 years and the possibility of life behind bars for the October 2018 killing after a jury found him guilty of all […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

2 people shot outside a lounge in Queens: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)– Two people were shot outside a lounge in Queens early Monday morning, police said. One man was shot in the arm and a female was shot in the leg in front of 127-10 Liberty Avenue in Ozone Park at around 3:20 a.m., authorities said. Both victims were taken to a hospital and […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

PIX11

37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy