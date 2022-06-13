Severe Storm risk update for Ohio & West Virginia

Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF) – The Storm Prediction Center has updated the risk for severe weather across our region. An Enhanced Risk for severe weather has been issued for our entire region tonight and tomorrow morning. An Enhanced Risk is a three out of five on the severe weather scale.

Enhanced risk issued for Ohio and West Virginia

This is due to showers and storms that will pass through the area overnight into early tomorrow morning.

Weather models are starting to agree on the timing being very early tomorrow morning, before most are awake. It is looking like the storms will start ~2am.

The main risk associated with this system as it moves through will be gusty winds that have the potential to cause wind damage. The heavier showers will also put down a decent bit of water which could cause localized flooding. Tornado and hail chances are low, but not zero.

This should all wrap up by lunchtime tomorrow.

