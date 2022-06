TAMPA — Since he came to town four years ago, people have on occasion called Christopher Bowen crazy. Though he says these days that’s happening less. The idea — in the works by RD Management with Bowen as chief development strategist — is to take the old 1970s University Mall next to the University of South Florida and turn it into something that defies a one-sentence description.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO