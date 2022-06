Police in the US state of Idaho have received death threats after arresting 31 members of a white supremacist group who were preparing to riot at a weekend Pride event, an officer said Monday. At a Monday press conference, White said half of around 150 calls received by his department since the arrests were from anonymous people wanting to "scream and yell at us" and "offer death threats against myself and other members of the police department, merely for doing our jobs."

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO