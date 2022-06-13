ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

What to know about Indy Cathedral, Penn High School baseball's 4A title game opponent

By Justin Frommer, South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WPOdy_0g92ZkV100

MISHAWAKA — For the sixth time, the Penn baseball team is playing for a state championship when it plays Cathedral (Indianapolis) in the 4A Indiana High School Athletic Association state championship at Victory Field in Indianapolis this Saturday at 8 p.m.

Penn advanced to its first state finals since 2017 with Saturday's 4-2 semi-state win over Zionsville. The Kingsmen scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to beat the Eagles.

Under Greg Dikos, Penn is 4-1 in state championship games, having last won in 2015. Its only loss came in 2017 — to Cathedral.

The Irish (18-10-2) will be looking for their fourth state title in program history and first since 2017. Cathedral advanced to the 4A state title game with Saturday's 13-7 semistate win over Columbus East.

With a state title on the line, here are some things to know about this year's Cathedral baseball team.

Cathedral 2022 season facts

Record: 18-10-2

The Irish have caught fire in the postseason, entering the state title game on a seven-game winning streak. During that span, Cathedral's offense has hit its stride. The Irish have scored 10-plus runs in five consecutive games including 11 against Pike, 10 against Lawrence North, 14 against Anderson, 11 on New Palestine and 13 against Columbus East on Saturday.

That offensive explosion came at the right time because Cathedral had been slipping since winning five of its first six games (with one tie). The Irish followed that stretch losing five of its next six games, and hitting another three-game skip in early May, before their playoff run.

Cathedral and Penn only had one common opponent in Zionsville, who the Irish lost to, 4-1, on April 12, and Penn beat to reach the final game of the season.

Important Stats

Cathedral has a team batting average of .285, scoring 183 runs, recording 202 hits and 147 RBI. The Irish also have 51 doubles, 13 triples and nine homers as a team.

As a pitching staff, the Irish have a team ERA of 3.66 over 181 2/3 innings, allowing 162 hits, 148 runs (95 earned), 111 walks and amassing 174 strikeouts.

This season the Irish have completed two shutouts (Columbus North, Lawrence Central), while being shut out once against Noblesville.

Key Players

Carson Johnson, junior: Johnson recorded a team-high .394 batting average this season over a 29 game span. In total, Johnson has 28 hits, 20 RBI, four doubles and 26 runs for the Irish. Before Saturday's semi-state game, Johnson recorded eight hits and seven RBI during Cathedral's playoff run.

Kyuss Gargett, junior: Gargett recorded 31 hits this season, heading into Saturday's semi-state game, which led his team. Through 29 games, he has a .378 average, with 15 RBI, seven doubles, eight triples, two home runs and 32 runs scored. During the playoffs (excluding semi-state), Gargett has six hits and seven RBI.

Ben Gomez, senior: Cathedral has used a plethora of pitchers this year, But Gomez has been one of the best. In 46 innings (excluding semi-state), Gomez has a 3.20 ERA, 4-1 record, allowing only 39 hits, 36 runs (21 earned), 14 walks and 33 strikeouts.

Dylan Haslett, senior: Haslett is another pitcher the Kingsmen could see in Indianapolis. In 43 innings, Haslett has amassed a 3.58 ERA, 3-3 record, while allowing 42 hits, 36 runs (22 earned), 25 walks and a team-high 56 strikeouts.

