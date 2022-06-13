ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn baseball vs. Oregon State in super regional Game 3: Live score updates

By Bennett Durando, Montgomery Advertiser
 2 days ago

For the first time, Auburn baseball faces elimination.

It's win or go home in super regional Game 3 vs. No. 3 overall seed Oregon State on Monday (6:30 p.m. CT, ESPN2) . If the Tigers (40-20) win, they score a trip to the College World Series. If they lose in Corvallis, Oregon, their season is over.

In a series that has been tight throughout, Auburn coach Butch Thompson will call on Mason Barnett as the starting pitcher.

Follow along for live score updates and analysis.

HOW IT GOT HERE: Oregon State forces Game 3 against Auburn baseball in super regional with nail-biter

AUBURN SLUGGER: Sonny DiChiara's tune from 'The Godfather' represents Auburn baseball relishing every moment

Auburn baseball vs. Oregon State in super regional Game 3 live updates:

