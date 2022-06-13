Auburn baseball vs. Oregon State in super regional Game 3: Live score updates

For the first time, Auburn baseball faces elimination.

It's win or go home in super regional Game 3 vs. No. 3 overall seed Oregon State on Monday (6:30 p.m. CT, ESPN2) . If the Tigers (40-20) win, they score a trip to the College World Series. If they lose in Corvallis, Oregon, their season is over.

In a series that has been tight throughout, Auburn coach Butch Thompson will call on Mason Barnett as the starting pitcher.

Follow along for live score updates and analysis.

Auburn baseball vs. Oregon State in super regional Game 3 live updates:

