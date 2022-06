DETROIT (AP) — Yoán Moncada had five hits and five RBIs, including a run-scoring single against Kody Clemens, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 13-0 on Wednesday for a three-game series sweep.Moncada, Danny Mendick and Seby Zavala homered for Chicago, which had dropped four of five before arriving in Detroit. José Abreu had four hits and drove in two runs, and Andrew Vaughn had three hits.The White Sox finished with 22 hits, compared to four for the Tigers. Davis Martin (1-2) pitched 5 1/3 innings of three-hit ball for the win.Tigers manager A.J. Hinch gave up on...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO