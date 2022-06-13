ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield, CT

Independent counsel retained to review past conduct of Brookfield Board of Finance Chair

By WLAD Newsroom
 4 days ago

An independent counsel is being retained in Brookfield to review past conduct of the Board of Finance chair and the potential liability it may create for the town, and steps to eliminate such further conduct in the future. The issue came to a head last week when members of...

Ridgefield Board of Ed considers security audit of schools

The Ridgefield Public School District is considering an audit of school security in the wake of the elementary school shooting in Texas. The Board of Education discussed a possible launch of the more formal review during an executive session last week. An audit could bring in experts to help identify where there are strengths and opportunities for growth. Superintendent Susie Da Silva says the discussions are preliminary and nothing has been ruled out at this point. During the Board meeting Monday, Da Silva said approved projects that have been delayed due to increasing costs could be put back on the table such as a vestibule at an elementary school. The Board previously asked the Board of Finance to put any surplus finding toward an account for school playground upgrades, but will instead ask that the money be put toward security projects.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Bethel proposes to transform Parloa Park into multi-recreational destination

Bethel proposes to transform Parloa Park into multi-recreational destination. The Bethel Parks and Recreation Department is seeking public input on a plan to transform Parloa Park. Department officials say they want to turn the space into an enhanced multi-recreational destination offering activities for people of all ages. A presentation will be made on Wednesday (June 22) at 7pm in the General Purpose room of the Municipal Center. SLR Consulting, a landscape design firm, has been working for years on planning with the Parks and Rec department. A design rendering can be found here.
BETHEL, CT
Informational meeting to be held about proposed cell tower in Brookfield

An informational meeting is being held on Thursday in Brookfield about a proposed cell tower. Homeland Towers LLC is proposing to add infrastructure at 60 Vale Road for New Cingular Wireless, AT&T. A 165-foot tall monopole is being proposed. The information session Thursday is from 6pm to 7:30 in Room 133 of Brookfield Town Hall. In addition to providing reliable wireless service to these areas, AT&T will also provide FirstNet services, which is the first broadband network dedicated to America’s police, firefighters and emergency medical services. AT&T was selected by the First Responder Network Authority (“FirstNet”) to build and manage the only broadband.
Eyewitness News

Former East Hartford mayor, DMV commissioner Melody Currey has died

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A former mayor of East Hartford and DMV commissioner has passed away. Melody Currey served as a state representative, mayor of East Hartford, and commissioner of the Department of Motor Vehicles, Department of Agriculture, and the Department of Administrative Services. Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov....
Brookfield, CT
Connecticut Government
Brookfield, CT
Danbury officials look to crackdown on illegal ATV use

The Danbury City Council is once again looking to crack down on ATV users riding on City streets and on other city property. The committee was created back in 2016. They met again last October and asked the City attorney to look at the current ordinance on the books. In 2003 Danbury regulated all-terrain vehicle use to preven damage to public parks and City-controlled property. In 2016, the state added dirt bikes and mini motorcycles to the statute.
DANBURY, CT
COVID-19 data for Greater Danbury area updated by Conn. DPH

The state Department of Public Health is providing an update on COVID-19 data for all Greater Danbury area municipalities. According to the report for the two weeks ending June 11th, there were 136 cases in Danbury, Bethel reported 44, Brookfield had 41 and New Fairfield 17. There were 58 COVID cases in New Milford, 64 in Newtown, Redding reported 22 cases while Ridgefield had 77.
DANBURY, CT
Color draining from COVID-19 community spread map in Conn.

New Fairfield has seen a significant drop in COVID-19 cases and has moved into the yellow zone, the 2nd lowest alert level for community spread. New Fairfield has had 8.7 cases per 100,000 population in the last two weeks reported. Sherman and Danbury are in the orange zone, with 10 to 14 cases. Bridgewater and Bethlehem are in the grey zone with zero to 4 cases. The rest of the Greater Danbury area is still in the red zone, with 15 or more cases per 100,000 population in the last two weeks reported.
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
Bethel to get bids for demolition of old police station

Bethel to get bids for demolition of old police station. The old Bethel police station will be demolished. The Board of Selectmen authorized the purchasing department to draft bid packages for the remediation and demolition of the facility. The Plumtrees Road station has been mostly vacant since 2018 when the new police department was opened on Judd Avenue. First Selectman Matt Knickerbocker says there is no economical use for the building. It's highly contaminated, is in a flood zone and is not consistent with any use Planning and Zoning would permit. The Board could consider an alternate use for that property in the future. The old building was used as an office by the school construction firm during Rockwell and Johnson renovations. Knickerbocker noted that part of the building was remediated after OSHA deemed the old firing range a hazardous site due to lead dust. The construction company hired for the Rockwell and Johnson schools renovation and expansion projects used the old Police Station building for offices and parking during the work. The Public Works Department got an estimate on costs. They were given three names of contractors, two of whom also do demolition. The estimate is 93-thousand dollars for remediation and 130-thousand dollars for building demolition and parking lot removal.
BETHEL, CT
Romanian citizen sentenced for his role in ATM skimming scheme

Romanian citizen sentenced for his role in ATM skimming scheme. A Romanian citizen has been sentenced for his role in an extensive ATM skimming scheme that defrauded banks in Connecticut and elsewhere. 50-year old Nicolae Marius Barbu was ordered to 21 months in prison and to pay restitution. He faces immigration proceedings when his prison term is over. According to court documents, a Connecticut bank experienced 35 incidents of ATM skimming at locations in Monroe, Stratford, Trumbull, Greenwich, Fairfield and elsewhere over 5 months in 2017. Conspiracy members placed skimming devices at the ATMs to capture account numbers and personal identification numbers, PINs, from customers who used their debit cards at the ATM. Substitute ATM cards were made and used to obtain money and make purchases.
TRUMBULL, CT
Bethel Water Department starts 2022 hydrant flushing program

The Bethel Water Department has started its 2022 hydrant flushing program. The project is expected to take four weeks to five weeks to complete. Department officials say hydrant flushing is necessary to improve water quality and fire protection throughout the system. Hydrant flushing may cause temporary discolored water and/or pressure fluctuations. The discolored water is due to the removal of accumulated sediment, predominantly naturally occurring minerals, such as iron and manganese. Hydrant flushing provides an opportunity to check the mechanical operation of the hydrants, as well as the available flow. Customers are advised to check the color of their water before using and avoid using hot water, washing machines or dishwashers during periods of temporary discolored water. If discolored water is experienced, flush from the cold tap in the bathtub or outside spigot until it clears. A list of streets to be flushed with an approximate schedule is posted on the Town of Bethel's website.
BETHEL, CT
Juneteenth Independence Day Celebration being held in Danbury

A Juneteenth Independence Day Celebration is being held in Danbury this weekend. The Danbury Juneteenth Coalition, a collaborative of Danbury-based agencies, community organizations and residents, has been meeting since October to plan and raise funds for the city’s inaugural event with the theme of “Honoring our Heritage: Forging the Future.” The event on Sunday on West Conn's midtown campus will highlight the contributions and experiences of African Americans in Danbury. There will be a Juneteenth exhibit and walking tour sponsored by the Danbury Museum & Historical Society, an artwork exhibit sponsored by Cultural Alliance of Western CT, as well as children’s activities, vendors, food trucks, and a health and wellness fair sponsored by the Danbury Health Department. The event from noon to 5pm is free and open to the public, but pre-registration is encouraged https://www.wcsu.edu/tickets.
DANBURY, CT
Racial slur found spray painted at turf field at Ridgefield High School

Racial slur found spray painted at turf field at Ridgefield High School. A racial slur has been found spray painted in Ridgefield. Police are investigating the incident at the turf field at the Tiger Hollow Complex at Ridgefield High School, which happened after a pick-up game Wednesday night. Principal Jake Greenwood told the school community that he has pressed charges on the party involved. Greenwood says the incident was not perpetrated by a member of the Ridgefield community or a student in any of their schools. The suspect was identified after a review of camera footage. Students using the field at the time the incident were not directly associated with an in-season Ridgefield High School sports team. The painted word was removed prior to the start of school yesterday. In an email to families, Greenwood provided resources about how to talk to children about bias, prejudice and racism.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
3 violations found during Bethel Police tobacco compliance inspections

3 violations found during Bethel Police tobacco compliance inspections. The Bethel Police Department has carried out a tobacco compliance inspection at places that sell tobacco products or electronic cigarettes. Three violations were found during the unannounced visits on Tuesday. Smoke Haven, Citgo and Food Bag--all on Greenwood Avenue--were found to be noncompliant. The offending clerks were issued a first time infraction of 300 dollars. Bethel Police found 8 other establishments were in compliance with state laws concerning the sale of e-cigarette and tobacco products to people under the age of 21. Retailers are required to inspect the photo ID of anyone who appears under the age of 30 before selling a tobacco product or e-cigarette. Bethel Police partnered with the state Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services Tobacco Prevention and Enforcement Program for the checks.
BETHEL, CT
Mark Twain Library in Redding to commemorate Juneteenth

Mark Twain Library in Redding to commemorate Juneteenth. The Mark Twain Library in Redding is commemorating Juneteenth, the day that marks the effective end to slavery in the United States. The event takes place on the Library lawn tomorrow at 4pm. The 90-minute commemoration will include discussions, jazz classics and selected poetry readings and will be moderated by Episcopal priest and retired Joel Barlow High School English teacher Tom Kilbourn. It is recommended that those planning to attend read the selected poems prior to the event and they can be found on the Library website. Participants are also encouraged to bring a poem of their own choosing. This discussion is part of the Conversations series which received the 2022 Connecticut Library Association Award for Excellence in Public Library Service. The Series was created in an effort to offer the community the opportunity to continue the conversation on issues of race, justice and democracy where members can exchange ideas and hear differing perspectives. Registration is recommended, but not required.
REDDING, CT
Northport and Rocky Point beaches closed to bathing

The Suffolk County Department of Health Services released the following press release on June 14:. Steers Beach and Asharoken Beach, both in Northport, and Tides Beach in Rocky Point are closed to bathing due to the finding of bacterial at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. According to Suffolk County...
ROCKY POINT, NY
Ridgefield Police warn of phone fundraising scam

A phone scam is being warned about by Ridgefield Police. The Department is reminding residents that the Ridgefield Police Union and the Police Benevolent Association do not solicit funds via phone. The Union fundraiser gets mailed out in July and the PBA letter gets mailed out in October. Anyone receiving a phone call asking for donations should assume that it's not legitimate. Ridgefield Police say a good rule of thumb is to get the information and confirm with the actual entity, prior to making any kind of donation.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Body recovered from Candlewood Lake in Brookfield

A body has been recovered from Candlewood Lake in the area where a 24-year-old Bristol man was reported missing over Memorial Day weekend. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says the State Police Dive Team recovered the body of an adult male, who has yet to be identified. DEEP has been searching the area of Brookfield Bay by the Candlewood Inn for two and a half weeks. The suspected drowning victim was on a boat that was not moving when he went into the water around May 29th. The incident is being “viewed as an accidental drowning.” The Office of the Chief State Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death of the man whose body was recovered yesterday.
BROOKFIELD, CT
PA man arrested by Conn. State Police for engaging Troopers in I-84 pursuit

A Pennsylvania man has been arrested by Connecticut State Police for engaging Troopers in a pursuit. During a routine patrol of Interstate 84 in Danbury Sunday night, Troopers saw two eastbound vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed near Exit 7. One of the vehicles was stopped, pulling off to the shoulder. But the driver then accelerated. Troopers saw him go from the left lane of Route 7 and into the I-84 right lane, and exit the highway into Danbury. Troopers called off the pursuit, but the driver, later identified as 21-year old Quinten Chanthavong, was located at the Brookfield Lanes bowling alley on Federal Road. The Philadelphia man was charged with engaging police in pursuit, reckless driving and resisting arrest. He was released on bond and is due for arraignment next Wednesday.
DANBURY, CT

