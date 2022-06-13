Danbury Schools to scale back summer school program

A Juneteenth Independence Day Celebration is being held in Danbury this weekend. The Danbury Juneteenth Coalition, a collaborative of Danbury-based agencies, community organizations and residents, has been meeting since October to plan and raise funds for the city’s inaugural event with the theme of “Honoring our Heritage: Forging the Future.” The event on Sunday on West Conn's midtown campus will highlight the contributions and experiences of African Americans in Danbury. There will be a Juneteenth exhibit and walking tour sponsored by the Danbury Museum & Historical Society, an artwork exhibit sponsored by Cultural Alliance of Western CT, as well as children’s activities, vendors, food trucks, and a health and wellness fair sponsored by the Danbury Health Department. The event from noon to 5pm is free and open to the public, but pre-registration is encouraged https://www.wcsu.edu/tickets.
Comments / 0