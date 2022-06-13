ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Danbury Schools to scale back summer school program

By WLAD Newsroom
 4 days ago

Danbury Schools to scale back summer school program. Limited staffing means Danbury Public School's summer program will be scaled back to...

Racial slur found spray painted at turf field at Ridgefield High School

Racial slur found spray painted at turf field at Ridgefield High School. A racial slur has been found spray painted in Ridgefield. Police are investigating the incident at the turf field at the Tiger Hollow Complex at Ridgefield High School, which happened after a pick-up game Wednesday night. Principal Jake Greenwood told the school community that he has pressed charges on the party involved. Greenwood says the incident was not perpetrated by a member of the Ridgefield community or a student in any of their schools. The suspect was identified after a review of camera footage. Students using the field at the time the incident were not directly associated with an in-season Ridgefield High School sports team. The painted word was removed prior to the start of school yesterday. In an email to families, Greenwood provided resources about how to talk to children about bias, prejudice and racism.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Bethel proposes to transform Parloa Park into multi-recreational destination

Bethel proposes to transform Parloa Park into multi-recreational destination. The Bethel Parks and Recreation Department is seeking public input on a plan to transform Parloa Park. Department officials say they want to turn the space into an enhanced multi-recreational destination offering activities for people of all ages. A presentation will be made on Wednesday (June 22) at 7pm in the General Purpose room of the Municipal Center. SLR Consulting, a landscape design firm, has been working for years on planning with the Parks and Rec department. A design rendering can be found here.
BETHEL, CT
Color draining from COVID-19 community spread map in Conn.

New Fairfield has seen a significant drop in COVID-19 cases and has moved into the yellow zone, the 2nd lowest alert level for community spread. New Fairfield has had 8.7 cases per 100,000 population in the last two weeks reported. Sherman and Danbury are in the orange zone, with 10 to 14 cases. Bridgewater and Bethlehem are in the grey zone with zero to 4 cases. The rest of the Greater Danbury area is still in the red zone, with 15 or more cases per 100,000 population in the last two weeks reported.
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
COVID-19 data for Greater Danbury area updated by Conn. DPH

The state Department of Public Health is providing an update on COVID-19 data for all Greater Danbury area municipalities. According to the report for the two weeks ending June 11th, there were 136 cases in Danbury, Bethel reported 44, Brookfield had 41 and New Fairfield 17. There were 58 COVID cases in New Milford, 64 in Newtown, Redding reported 22 cases while Ridgefield had 77.
DANBURY, CT
Juneteenth Independence Day Celebration being held in Danbury

A Juneteenth Independence Day Celebration is being held in Danbury this weekend. The Danbury Juneteenth Coalition, a collaborative of Danbury-based agencies, community organizations and residents, has been meeting since October to plan and raise funds for the city’s inaugural event with the theme of “Honoring our Heritage: Forging the Future.” The event on Sunday on West Conn's midtown campus will highlight the contributions and experiences of African Americans in Danbury. There will be a Juneteenth exhibit and walking tour sponsored by the Danbury Museum & Historical Society, an artwork exhibit sponsored by Cultural Alliance of Western CT, as well as children’s activities, vendors, food trucks, and a health and wellness fair sponsored by the Danbury Health Department. The event from noon to 5pm is free and open to the public, but pre-registration is encouraged https://www.wcsu.edu/tickets.
DANBURY, CT
Bethel to get bids for demolition of old police station

Bethel to get bids for demolition of old police station. The old Bethel police station will be demolished. The Board of Selectmen authorized the purchasing department to draft bid packages for the remediation and demolition of the facility. The Plumtrees Road station has been mostly vacant since 2018 when the new police department was opened on Judd Avenue. First Selectman Matt Knickerbocker says there is no economical use for the building. It's highly contaminated, is in a flood zone and is not consistent with any use Planning and Zoning would permit. The Board could consider an alternate use for that property in the future. The old building was used as an office by the school construction firm during Rockwell and Johnson renovations. Knickerbocker noted that part of the building was remediated after OSHA deemed the old firing range a hazardous site due to lead dust. The construction company hired for the Rockwell and Johnson schools renovation and expansion projects used the old Police Station building for offices and parking during the work. The Public Works Department got an estimate on costs. They were given three names of contractors, two of whom also do demolition. The estimate is 93-thousand dollars for remediation and 130-thousand dollars for building demolition and parking lot removal.
BETHEL, CT
3 violations found during Bethel Police tobacco compliance inspections

3 violations found during Bethel Police tobacco compliance inspections. The Bethel Police Department has carried out a tobacco compliance inspection at places that sell tobacco products or electronic cigarettes. Three violations were found during the unannounced visits on Tuesday. Smoke Haven, Citgo and Food Bag--all on Greenwood Avenue--were found to be noncompliant. The offending clerks were issued a first time infraction of 300 dollars. Bethel Police found 8 other establishments were in compliance with state laws concerning the sale of e-cigarette and tobacco products to people under the age of 21. Retailers are required to inspect the photo ID of anyone who appears under the age of 30 before selling a tobacco product or e-cigarette. Bethel Police partnered with the state Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services Tobacco Prevention and Enforcement Program for the checks.
BETHEL, CT
Romanian citizen sentenced for his role in ATM skimming scheme

Romanian citizen sentenced for his role in ATM skimming scheme. A Romanian citizen has been sentenced for his role in an extensive ATM skimming scheme that defrauded banks in Connecticut and elsewhere. 50-year old Nicolae Marius Barbu was ordered to 21 months in prison and to pay restitution. He faces immigration proceedings when his prison term is over. According to court documents, a Connecticut bank experienced 35 incidents of ATM skimming at locations in Monroe, Stratford, Trumbull, Greenwich, Fairfield and elsewhere over 5 months in 2017. Conspiracy members placed skimming devices at the ATMs to capture account numbers and personal identification numbers, PINs, from customers who used their debit cards at the ATM. Substitute ATM cards were made and used to obtain money and make purchases.
TRUMBULL, CT
Danbury officials look to crackdown on illegal ATV use

The Danbury City Council is once again looking to crack down on ATV users riding on City streets and on other city property. The committee was created back in 2016. They met again last October and asked the City attorney to look at the current ordinance on the books. In 2003 Danbury regulated all-terrain vehicle use to preven damage to public parks and City-controlled property. In 2016, the state added dirt bikes and mini motorcycles to the statute.
DANBURY, CT
Danbury Planning Director makes recommendations on cannabis sales

The Danbury Planning and Zoning Commissions have received documents from City planners about retail marijuana operations in the City. The Zoning Commission is slated to open discussions on cannabis at a meeting July 12th. In a recommendation, City Planning Director Sharon Calitro wrote that the retail sales component of the state law could lead to the City collecting an additional 6 percent sales tax. A proposed amendment would allow for a limited number of specific cannabis uses in Danbury. Zoners will be looking into allowing 4 types of businesses, with restrictions. Marijuana sales would not be allowed on Main Street, but could be in certain commercial and industrial zones from no more than two hybrid retailers that sell both medicinal marijuana and recreational marijuana. No more than one micro-cultivator, a small scale indoor plant producer whose “grow space” is between 2,000- and 10,000-square-feet, would be allowed. Cannabis food and beverage manufacturing would be banned in Danbury. The City has a temporary moratorium on marijuana business applications.
DANBURY, CT
Body recovered from Candlewood Lake in Brookfield

A body has been recovered from Candlewood Lake in the area where a 24-year-old Bristol man was reported missing over Memorial Day weekend. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says the State Police Dive Team recovered the body of an adult male, who has yet to be identified. DEEP has been searching the area of Brookfield Bay by the Candlewood Inn for two and a half weeks. The suspected drowning victim was on a boat that was not moving when he went into the water around May 29th. The incident is being “viewed as an accidental drowning.” The Office of the Chief State Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death of the man whose body was recovered yesterday.
BROOKFIELD, CT
Ridgefield Police warn of phone fundraising scam

A phone scam is being warned about by Ridgefield Police. The Department is reminding residents that the Ridgefield Police Union and the Police Benevolent Association do not solicit funds via phone. The Union fundraiser gets mailed out in July and the PBA letter gets mailed out in October. Anyone receiving a phone call asking for donations should assume that it's not legitimate. Ridgefield Police say a good rule of thumb is to get the information and confirm with the actual entity, prior to making any kind of donation.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
WTNH

Teens fatally shot in targeted home invasion: East Hartford police

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two teens were shot and killed in a targeted home invasion on Graham Road in East Hartford, police said. The teens, a 16-year-old boy from Hartford and a 15-year-old boy from Meriden, were taken to St. Francis Hospital, where police said they were pronounced dead. Police have not yet released the […]

