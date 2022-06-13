Two boating accidents reported on Lake Zoar

A body has been recovered from Candlewood Lake in the area where a 24-year-old Bristol man was reported missing over Memorial Day weekend. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says the State Police Dive Team recovered the body of an adult male, who has yet to be identified. DEEP has been searching the area of Brookfield Bay by the Candlewood Inn for two and a half weeks. The suspected drowning victim was on a boat that was not moving when he went into the water around May 29th. The incident is being “viewed as an accidental drowning.” The Office of the Chief State Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death of the man whose body was recovered yesterday.

BROOKFIELD, CT ・ 19 HOURS AGO