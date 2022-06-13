ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, CT

Two boating accidents reported on Lake Zoar

By WLAD Newsroom
wlad.com
 4 days ago

During the first weekend of June, there were two boating accidents on Lake Zoar. On Sunday a jet ski collision was reported just north of the Southbury...

wlad.com

Comments / 1

 

wlad.com

Body recovered from Candlewood Lake in Brookfield

A body has been recovered from Candlewood Lake in the area where a 24-year-old Bristol man was reported missing over Memorial Day weekend. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says the State Police Dive Team recovered the body of an adult male, who has yet to be identified. DEEP has been searching the area of Brookfield Bay by the Candlewood Inn for two and a half weeks. The suspected drowning victim was on a boat that was not moving when he went into the water around May 29th. The incident is being “viewed as an accidental drowning.” The Office of the Chief State Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death of the man whose body was recovered yesterday.
BROOKFIELD, CT
FOX 61

Body found in Candlewood Lake: DEEP

BROOKFIELD, Conn. — A body has been found in the same area of Candlewood Lake where a 24-year-old man went missing more than two weeks ago, officials announced Thursday. Dive teams have been searching for the 24-year-old man since he was reported missing on the evening of May 29.
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Fire At Business

2022-06-16– A passerby called the fire department when they passed by Connecticut Diesel and Marine on Woodmont Drive. Firefighters found a van inside the overhead doors fully engulfed in flames. They just had the fire extinguished when they received another call on Lyda Drive where they rescued the elderly homeowner.
MILFORD, CT
News 12

Milford woman hospitalized after flames erupt from home

A Milford woman was hospitalized after a fire in her home. Flames broke out of a house on Lyda Drive, off Anderson Avenue, in Woodmont. Firefighters rescued the woman from the home. There is no word on her condition. Officials say no one will be allowed back into the house...
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Police officer injured in South Windsor crash

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A police officer was injured after crashing into a pole in South Windsor, according to police. The South Windsor Police Department responded to the crash on Ellington Road around 3 a.m. The officer was transported to Hartford Hospital as a precaution. Ellington Road is closed at Chapel Street coming from […]
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
#Boating#Lake Zoar#Traffic Accident#Monroe Police
WTNH

Motorcyclist injured in Vernon crash

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist was injured in a crash involving a pick-up truck in Vernon Wednesday morning. According to Vernon police, the crash occurred on West Street between a GMC pick-up truck and a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, according to police. Police said the motorcyclist was taken to Hartford […]
VERNON, CT
NECN

25 Arrested on Drug Charges After Search at Motorcycle Club in Conn.

State police are revealing more after making several arrests in Portland on Wednesday night and they said drugs were being sold out of a motorcycle club. They arrested 25 people and seized drugs, cash and guns. Law enforcement executed a search warrant at the Ruthless 4 Life Outlaw Motorcycle Gang...
PORTLAND, CT
NBC Connecticut

Bug Spray Thrown From Golf Cart Hits Woman in New Haven

A woman was struck with a bottle of bug spray in New Haven when a man on a golf cart threw it Thursday night, according to police. She was not seriously injured, but she went to the hospital to be evaluated. Officials said Thursday that a woman was injured after...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Motorcyclist killed in East Lyme crash

EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - A motorcyclist died in a crash in East Lyme Tuesday night. Police said they received a 911 call that reported a downed motorcyclist in the area of Boston Post Road and Church Lane around 10:45 p.m. The rider was identified as 39-year-old Joshua Lemay of...
EAST LYME, CT
Eyewitness News

Waterbury PD: One person dies after motorcycle crash

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury Police said one person died following a motorcycle accident on Tuesday. Police say they were called to the intersection of South Main Street and Market Square at 5:35 pm. When officials arrived on scene, they found a motorcycle on the ground with the operator standing...
WATERBURY, CT
wlad.com

PA man arrested by Conn. State Police for engaging Troopers in I-84 pursuit

A Pennsylvania man has been arrested by Connecticut State Police for engaging Troopers in a pursuit. During a routine patrol of Interstate 84 in Danbury Sunday night, Troopers saw two eastbound vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed near Exit 7. One of the vehicles was stopped, pulling off to the shoulder. But the driver then accelerated. Troopers saw him go from the left lane of Route 7 and into the I-84 right lane, and exit the highway into Danbury. Troopers called off the pursuit, but the driver, later identified as 21-year old Quinten Chanthavong, was located at the Brookfield Lanes bowling alley on Federal Road. The Philadelphia man was charged with engaging police in pursuit, reckless driving and resisting arrest. He was released on bond and is due for arraignment next Wednesday.
DANBURY, CT
WTNH

Police: Naugatuck man hit infant in head for not drinking formula

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A Naugatuck man faces multiple charges after he allegedly assaulted an infant for not drinking formula. Naugatuck police said Steven Elliott, 39, became angry when the infant didn’t drink his bottle of formula. Police said Elliott told them he struck the victim in the head with the bottle of formula three […]
NAUGATUCK, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Woman Pushed Down Stairs

2022-06-16@12:00am– #Bridgeport News: First responders on scene in the 700 block of Brewster Street where a woman was pushed down a flight of stairs. She has a head injury. Unknown if the person responsible was apprehended. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking...
BRIDGEPORT, CT

