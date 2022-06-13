Ravenous worm species disrupting Conn.'s forest ecosystem

A rally is being held in Newtown tomorrow by some Connecticut lawmakers in support of legislative/financial relief to make Connecticut more affordable. State Senator Tony Hwang and others are inviting the public to join them at the parking lot of Blue Colony Diner on Church Hill Road at 9am. This is one of several rallies being held by the Republican caucus around the state this month. As inflation surges and the cost of living rises, Hwang says the state should work to ease these burdens on working- and middle- class residents. Lawmakers are rallying with residents calling for a special session and advocating for relief including an income tax cut, suspension of the diesel tax, a cut to the sales tax and suspension of the 1% meals tax on prepared foods.

NEWTOWN, CT ・ 12 HOURS AGO