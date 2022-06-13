Ravenous worm species disrupting Conn.'s forest ecosystem

New Fairfield has seen a significant drop in COVID-19 cases and has moved into the yellow zone, the 2nd lowest alert level for community spread. New Fairfield has had 8.7 cases per 100,000 population in the last two weeks reported. Sherman and Danbury are in the orange zone, with 10 to 14 cases. Bridgewater and Bethlehem are in the grey zone with zero to 4 cases. The rest of the Greater Danbury area is still in the red zone, with 15 or more cases per 100,000 population in the last two weeks reported.
The state Department of Public Health is providing an update on COVID-19 data for all Greater Danbury area municipalities. According to the report for the two weeks ending June 11th, there were 136 cases in Danbury, Bethel reported 44, Brookfield had 41 and New Fairfield 17. There were 58 COVID cases in New Milford, 64 in Newtown, Redding reported 22 cases while Ridgefield had 77.
A rally is being held in Newtown tomorrow by some Connecticut lawmakers in support of legislative/financial relief to make Connecticut more affordable. State Senator Tony Hwang and others are inviting the public to join them at the parking lot of Blue Colony Diner on Church Hill Road at 9am. This is one of several rallies being held by the Republican caucus around the state this month. As inflation surges and the cost of living rises, Hwang says the state should work to ease these burdens on working- and middle- class residents. Lawmakers are rallying with residents calling for a special session and advocating for relief including an income tax cut, suspension of the diesel tax, a cut to the sales tax and suspension of the 1% meals tax on prepared foods.
SafeWise has released its eighth annual Safest Cities report. Several Greater Danbury area towns have made the Top 10 safest cities in Connecticut, with Danbury coming in at 13. The safest municipality in the state is Newtown, followed by Ridgefield. New Milford is the 8th safest in Connecticut. SafeWise says...
Romanian citizen sentenced for his role in ATM skimming scheme. A Romanian citizen has been sentenced for his role in an extensive ATM skimming scheme that defrauded banks in Connecticut and elsewhere. 50-year old Nicolae Marius Barbu was ordered to 21 months in prison and to pay restitution. He faces immigration proceedings when his prison term is over. According to court documents, a Connecticut bank experienced 35 incidents of ATM skimming at locations in Monroe, Stratford, Trumbull, Greenwich, Fairfield and elsewhere over 5 months in 2017. Conspiracy members placed skimming devices at the ATMs to capture account numbers and personal identification numbers, PINs, from customers who used their debit cards at the ATM. Substitute ATM cards were made and used to obtain money and make purchases.
The Newtown Planning and Zoning Commission is holding a meeting tonight. Wharton Equity Partners LLC is applying for a Special Exception at 10 Hawleyville Road for a more than 344,000 square foot warehouse with truck docks, trailer, and vehicle parking. The public hearing was closed earlier this month. Wharton has agreed to convey 54 acres, more than half the land, into a conservation easement that would protect it from development. The investor also agreed to reduce the number of dock doors from 76 to 55. The Newtown Inland Wetlands Commission previously approved its review on a 6-1 vote.
