Do punters matter in today’s NFL?

Super Bowl LVI wasn’t just the culmination of a long NFL season; it was also the culmination of a trend in coach hiring that had started three years earlier. I’m talking about the friends-of-Sean-McVay movement, when it seemed like anyone who’d ever shared a room with the Rams wunderkind head coach could land a top job in the league. Zac Taylor, who worked one season as McVay’s quarterbacks coach in Los Angeles and probably had the least remarkable résumé of those hires, led the Bengals to the Super Bowl in just his third season on the job, where his former boss stood in his way of a championship. In many ways, McVay had already padded his legacy before the Rams went out and won the whole damn thing.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO