When you’re an elite player in the heart of SEC country, it takes a lot to pull you north. But for Kayden McDonald, Michigan football has that type of pull. The Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett four-star has offers from Georgia, Florida, LSU, Ohio State, and many others, but after making an unofficial visit to Ann Arbor this past weekend, he couldn’t help raving about both his trip, as well as the trajectory of the program when asked what stood out.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO