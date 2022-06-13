ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wrong way crashes on Loop 202, I-10 leave 3 injured, including state trooper

By FOX 10 Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX - A total of three people, including a state trooper, were injured in wrong-way crashes on Interstate 10 and Loop 202 early Monday morning. In Chandler, the eastbound lanes of Loop 202 were closed at Arizona Avenue SR 87 after...

Independent
2d ago

I've lived from coast to coast and in between. I have never seen this many wrong way crashes anywhere else in the United States.

5
