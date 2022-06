The Houston Rockets were the worst team in the NBA in 2021-22. The Detroit Pistons were the third-worst, separated by only the Orlando Magic. Conventional wisdom would dictate that these teams have no business together. After all, they ought to share the same goals. If both organizations are focused on stockpiling young players and draft picks, why would either be interested in working with the other?

