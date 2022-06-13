ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Rockers shutout Chinooks

By Tim Kowols
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Green Bay Rockers used a four-run third inning to take the drama out of a 7-0 win over the Lakeshore Chinooks on Sunday. The...

Rockers split day/night doubleheader vs. Chinooks

The ball flew out of Capital Credit Union Park on Thursday as the Green Bay Rockers dropped game one to the Lakeshore Chinooks 17-11 and won game two 7-1. In game one, the Rockers' bats did not come alive until the ninth inning when they found themselves down 17-2. Rashad Ruff took the loss as he gave up five runs across five innings while striking out eight. The three relievers that followed all gave up at least three runs in their outings as they all saw their ERAs fluctuate into the double-digit range. The Rockers batted around in the ninth inning, highlighted by a grand slam hit by Keniel De Leon. He homered earlier in the game as well as he drove in six runs in the matinee.
GREEN BAY, WI
Rockers shutout Woodchucks

In a pitcher’s duel, the Green Bay Rockers prevailed over the Wausua Woodchucks 1-0 in Wausau Wednesday night. A fourth-inning RBI single by Mark Shallenberger scored Hunter Dorraugh was the difference in the game for the Rockers. The Woodchucks actually outhit the Rockers eight to five but was could not muster a run. Will Semb (1-2) went seven innings for the Rockers to pick up the win allowing six hits while striking out four. Bryce Crabb picked up the save, pitching the last two scoreless innings. The Rockers will now return home to play the Lakeshore Chinooks at Capital Credit Union Park at 12:05 pm Thursday.
GREEN BAY, WI
Lakers edge Manitowoc in Legion ball

The Kewaunee County Lakers took on Manitowoc in an American Legion baseball game. The Lakers were victorious with a 2-1 pitcher duel on Tuesday evening. Ryan Routhieaux was the winning pitcher, allowing 2 hits and striking out 9. Leading the Lakers in hitting were Routhieaux with 2 hits, a run scored, and an RBI. Payton Konhle had 2 hits and Owen Deprez had the other RBI, the Lakers are back in action again Friday night in Luxemburg where they will take on Notre Dame. The game time is at 7:30 pm.
MANITOWOC, WI
Local players named to Fox Valley High School Senior All-Star Game

Some familiar names will take the field on July 10th for the Fox Valley High School Senior All-Star Game at Fox Cities Stadium. Southern Door's Charlie Neinas and Logan Jeanquart along with Luxemburg-Casco's Blake Robillard are scheduled to participate in the game. Additional players may be announced in the coming days.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Mitchell A. Groessl

If heaven has its version of the Algoma Boat Club, we suspect Mitch Groessl is already standing behind the bar, welcoming new arrivals with a warm smile and striking up a conversation. Mitch passed awayJune 13, 2022, one day shy of the birthday he shared with his wife at the age of 62 after battlingpancreatic cancer longer than most. He would say he was fortunate to enjoy every extra day.
ALGOMA, WI
Frederick Thyes

Frederick “Fred” J. Thyes, 73, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2022, following a long illness. He was born July 13, 1948, to the late Fred F. and Marie G. (Smits) Thyes in Green Bay, WI. Fred grew up in New Franken and graduated from Premontre High School....
GREEN BAY, WI
Future ninjas and powerlifters being taught at YMCA

Your children can experience some unique classes this summer at the Door County YMCA. Besides the traditional sessions, the YMCA will be holding new opportunities including a one-hour power lifting course and a “Little Ninjas” program. Northern Door YMCA Executive Director Megan Schneider shares what the kids can expect to learn in the new classes.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Spring turkey harvest sees increase

The turkey population in the area continues to thrive, as the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources released totals showing that Wisconsin turkey hunters bagged 39,007 birds during the spring turkey hunt. Those numbers reflect a five percent increase over the 2021 season. Due to the late spring this year, the registered turkeys from the youth hunt were down nearly 25 percent, with 2,482 birds taken. Door County DNR Conservation Warden Chris Kratcha says the satisfaction rate is high for turkey hunters even if the success rate might be lower.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Cement truck cause of Tuesday highway closure

A cement truck trying to avoid a multi-car accident north of Baileys Harbor still caused State Highway 57 to be closed for a number of hours Tuesday afternoon. The driver of the vehicle was traveling north on the highway shortly before 11:40 a.m. when he encountered a long stream of cars yielding for the tractor parade parking at AC Tap. The tractors were a part of the annual Freddy K. B.S. Tractor Ride, which celebrates the life of the late Freddie Kodanko. The long line forced the driver to brake heavily and eventually take evasive action to avoid hitting the vehicles. The maneuver took him into the ditch alongside the highway where it eventually tipped over due to the nature of its contents. The driver was not injured as a result and was not cited. Crews had the scene cleared by 3:30 p.m.
BAILEYS HARBOR, WI
Tornado watch issued for Door and Kewaunee counties

Be prepared for severe weather in your community tonight after the National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for much of the state including Door and Kewaunee counties for Wednesday night. Damaging winds, large hail, torrential rain, and isolated tornadoes are the main threats with the system entering the area this afternoon. The tornado watch is expected to last until 11 p.m. The National Weather Service recommends you having a plan if tornadoes do develop and to make alternative plans if you have outdoor events.
State Highway 42 to close June 27th

You have just over a week to figure out your route to Sturgeon Bay, Maplewood, and Forestville if you take State Highway 42. The roadway will be closed south of its intersection with State Highway 57 for one to two weeks beginning June 27th. The closure is part of ongoing roadwork in the area that has most impacted traffic on State Highway 42/57 from the junction to the Bayview Bridge. A detour will be put in place from State Highway 42 to County H to County S before heading back onto State Highway 42/57. It will be in effect Monday through Friday before it reopens for the weekend. You can read the rest of the traffic update for Door County and Sturgeon Bay from City Engineer Chad Shefchik below.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Celebrate the federal holiday of Juneteenth

You can celebrate the Juneteenth holiday by supporting the African American community. Juneteenth is a combination of the words “June” and “Nineteenth.” As of last year, Juneteenth is a federal holiday celebrated throughout the country. This holiday has historically been recognized as the day that the last enslaved people were made aware of their freedom back in 1865. We spoke with Lachrisa Grandberry, a cofounder and representative of Door County Amplify, a community that celebrates artists of color in the area. She describes that Juneteenth isn’t just a celebration of a single day but honoring the history and journey of the people who came before.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Storms cause damage and outages in Door County -- UPDATED

The severe thunderstorms that rolled through Northeastern Wisconsin downed several trees and power lines, causing over 50,000 reported outages by WPS late Wednesday. As of 6:30 am Thursday, Door County had over 1000 customers still without power. The town of Gardner still has 540 homes affected, and the Town of Union has 478, according to the WPS outage map. There is no estimated time of restoration as WPS reassesses the situation. Door County dispatch reported several electrical wires being down in Sturgeon Bay after the storm, and high winds ripped through the area shortly after 7 pm.
Kewaunee County Board gets last full jail briefing before July vote

The Kewaunee County Board will have a month before they have to make a decision on whether or not you will see a referendum on the fall ballot regarding the jail project. Most of the nearly 90-minute Kewaunee County Board meeting Tuesday night at the Kewaunee County Fairgrounds was dedicated to the $25.6 million facility project. Venture Architects and Samuels Group representatives presented the proposed floor plans and cost estimates. County administrative staff also gave information regarding the project's budgetary, debt, and tax implications. With help from existing county funds and American Rescue Plan Act dollars, the debt proceeds would be about $21 million. As a result, Kewaunee County residents would see their property tax bill rise by roughly $40 on a $200,000 home in exchange for replacing the state’s oldest and smallest county jail. Concerns about the fluctuating interest rates, surging construction costs, and other potential projects like the county highway shop were raised during the meeting by members of the public and board supervisors. Kewaunee County Administrator Scott Feldt and representatives from Venture Architects and Samuels Group offered reassurance about the work that has gone into the project concerning the numbers.
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI

