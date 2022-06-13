Car parade for New Fairfield High School seniors tonight

Bethel to get bids for demolition of old police station. The old Bethel police station will be demolished. The Board of Selectmen authorized the purchasing department to draft bid packages for the remediation and demolition of the facility. The Plumtrees Road station has been mostly vacant since 2018 when the new police department was opened on Judd Avenue. First Selectman Matt Knickerbocker says there is no economical use for the building. It's highly contaminated, is in a flood zone and is not consistent with any use Planning and Zoning would permit. The Board could consider an alternate use for that property in the future. The old building was used as an office by the school construction firm during Rockwell and Johnson renovations. Knickerbocker noted that part of the building was remediated after OSHA deemed the old firing range a hazardous site due to lead dust. The construction company hired for the Rockwell and Johnson schools renovation and expansion projects used the old Police Station building for offices and parking during the work. The Public Works Department got an estimate on costs. They were given three names of contractors, two of whom also do demolition. The estimate is 93-thousand dollars for remediation and 130-thousand dollars for building demolition and parking lot removal.

BETHEL, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO